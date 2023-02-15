VAL-D'OR, Que. — William Provost had a hat trick and added one assist to power the Val-d'Or Foreurs to an 8-5 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Wednesday.

Mavrick Gauthier, Thomas Larouche, Nathan Brisson, Nathan Baril and Nathan Bolduc provided the rest of the offence for Val-d'Or (21-30-2). Mathys Fernandez made 27 saves.

Ivan Ivan and Samuel Johnson each had two goals and an assist for Cape Breton (20-28-3-1). Jude Campbell added the other for the Eagles.

Nicolas Ruccia stopped 30-of-38 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.