QMJHL: Rousseau perfect in net as Remparts blank Sagueneens

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — William Rousseau stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Quebec Remparts shut out the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 5-0 on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Théo Rochette scored twice as Quebec (36-6-3) won its fifth game in a row. Jérémy Langlois, James Malatesta and Nicolas Savoie also chipped in.

Charles-Antoine Lavallée kicked out 34 shots for Chicoutimi (23-22-2).

The Remparts went 2 for 4 on the power play and the Sagueneens didn't score on their one man advantage.

League-leading Quebec extended its point streak to 10 games, with eight wins, an overtime loss, and a shootout loss.

HUSKIES 8 DRAKKAR 5

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Tristan Allard and Daniil Bourash had two goals apiece as the Huskies sank Baie-Comeau.

Jakub Hujer, Emeric Gaudet, Bill Zonnon and Louis-Philippe Fontaine rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda (26-14-6).

Justin Poirier, Charles-Antoine Dumont, Charlie Fink, Matthew MacDonald and Niks Fenenko all scored once for the Drakkar (17-25-4).

CATARACTES 2 PHOENIX 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. - Charles-Olivier Villeneuve's second period goal was the eventual winner as the Cataractes held off Sherbrooke.

Angus Booth had the other goal for Shawinigan (22-20-4).

Jakub Brabenec was the lone scorer for the Phoenix (29-12-4).

ARMADA 5 ISLANDERS 3

BOISBRIAND, Que. - James Swan and Anri Ravinskis had two goals each as the Armada topped Charlottetown.

Mikaël Denis added a goal for Blainville-Boisbriand (17-22-7).

Michael Horth, Keiran Gallant and Joel Marchon replied for the Islanders (16-24-3).

SEA DOGS 7 TITAN 3

BATHURST, N.B. - Nicolas Bilodeau had a hat trick to power Saint John past the Titan.

Brady Burns, Cole Burbidge, Alexis Cournoyer and Noah Reinhart also scored for the Sea Dogs (15-27-2).

Dylan Andrews had two goals and Noah Ryan had one for Acadie-Bathurst (15-22-7).

OLYMPIQUES 11 FOREURS 6

GATINEAU, Que. - Olivier Nadeau, Riley Kidney and Samuel Savoie all scored twice as the Olympiques thumped Val-D'Or.

Alexis Gendron, Charles-Antoine Pilote, Olivier Boutin, Colin Ratt and Cam MacDonald rounded out the attack for Gatineau (29-12-6).

Thomas Larouche and William Provost both scored twice for the Foreurs (19-25-2) while Nathan Baril and Louis Robin also found the back of the net.

OCÉANIC 4 VOLTIGEURS 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. - Julien Béland put away the game-winning goal with less than two minutes left to play as the Oceanic slipped past Drummondville.

Xavier Filion had a pair of goals for Rimouski (25-20-2) and William Dumoulin also scored.

Xavier Fortin, Justin Côté and Sam Oliver supplied the offence for the Voltigeurs (18-21-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.