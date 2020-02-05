SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Xavier Bourgault scored three goals and set up another to power the Shawinigan Cataractes to a 7-5 victory over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens on Wednesday in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Olivier Nadeau, William Veillette and Maxim Trepanier also scored for Shawinigan (23-26-0).

Felix Bibeau led the Sagueneens (34-10-5) with a pair of goals. Dawson Mercer, Raphael Lavoie and Felix-Antoine Marcotty had the others.

Cataractes goaltender Antoine Coulombe stopped 29 shots. Chicoutimi's Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo and Alexis Shank combined on 17 saves.

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 HUSKIES 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Darick Louis-Jean scored the go-ahead goal 15:58 into the third period and Remi Poirier stopped 30 shots to lift Gatineau (19-27-4) over the Huskies (24-23-4) for their third straight win.

---

DRAKKAR 3 VOLTIGEURS 2 (OT)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Keenan MacIsaac scored his first of the season 1:55 into overtime to lead the Drakkar (20-20-9) over Drummondville (28-20-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.