Bill Zonnon scored twice for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in a 7-4 win over the Val-d'Or Foreurs in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League on Wednesday.

The Huskies (45-15-1-5) had already locked up the West Division with two games remaining in their regular season.

Mathis Perron, Alex Carr, François-James Buteau, Leighton Carruthers and Antonin Verreault also scored for Rouyn-Noranda.

Starting goalie Philippe Bourdages stopped 10 of 14 shots and William Rousseau turned away all eight he faced in the back half of the game.

Charles-Antoine Pilote, Nathan Bolduc, Samuel Fiala and Nathan Brisson all scored for Val-d'Or (15-4-6-3) which will finish outside the playoffs.

Foreurs starter Emile Beaunoyer stopped 30 of 37 shots over 53 minutes and reliever Mathis Lussier turned away two of two in the last seven.

In other games Wednesday, it was: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 3, Quebec Remparts 2 (SO); Moncton Wildcats 3, Saint John Sea Dogs 2 (SO): Charlottetown Islanders 3, Acadie-Bathurst Titan 1; Shawinigan Cataractes 3 Victoriaville Tigres 2 (SO).

CATARACTES 3 TIGRES 2 (SO)

Shawinigan's Reece Peitzsche was the lone goal scorer in the shootout.

Alexis Beaulac and Jordan Forget scored in regulation for the Cataractes. Goalie Felix Hamel stopped 23 of 25 shots plus all six he saw in the shootout.

Tommy Cormier and Alexis Bourque countered for Victoriaville. Tigres goaltender Nathan Darveau made 28 saves.

ARMADA 3 REMPARTS 2 (SO)

Mateo Norbert and Vincent Desjardins both scored in the shootout and Justin Carbonneau led the Armada with two goals.

Edouard Gauthier stopped 30 of 32 shots, plus five of six in the shootout, for the victory.

Nino Tomov and Dalan Grubissa were Quebec's goal scorers. Remparts goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault made 32 saves.

WILDCATS 3 SEA DOGS 2 (SO)

Caleb Desnoyers scored once in regulation and again in the shootout for Moncton, which also got a goal from Miles Mueller.

Wildcats goalie Jacob Steinman turned away 27 of 29 shots in the victory.

Brody Fournier and Coen Miller replied for Saint John. Sea Dogs netminder Patrick Leaver stopped 43 of 45 shots.

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 1

William Shields had a goal and an assist to lead the host Islanders. Simon Hughes and Michael Horth each scored goals for Charlottetown. Starting goalie Islanders goaltender Carter Bickle stopped 26 of 27 shots.

Emile Perron scored Acadie-Bathurst's lone goal. Titan goaltender Antoine Keller stopped 20 of 23 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.