Entering the fifth episode of Season 3 of the Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series, we had witnessed two consecutive weeks of exciting prospects being signed to a UFC contract.

The first bout of the evening in this week’s Episode 5 featured Kamuela Kirk facing Ultimate Fighter alumnus Billy Quarantillo, who has fought on the regional scene for three years in order to get another opportunity at a UFC contract.

Quarantillo did not take the opportunity for granted.

The first round was mostly in Kirk’s favour as he looked like the more polished fighter early on and was able to outstrike and outgrapple Quarantillo.

The second round was the polar opposite with Quarantillo scoring perhaps the most dominant round in the history of the show, nearly scoring a late-round finish before Kirk was saved by the bell after absorbing 99 significant strikes.

In the third round, Quarantillo came flying out of the gates and picked up from where he left off, needing just 22 seconds before referee Herb Dean had seen enough.

The second matchup featured light heavyweights Jahamal Hill and Germany’s Alexander Poppeck.

Hill appeared to be the bigger fighter and used that size and reach to his advantage. He got the better of the exchanges with Poppeck in the first and despite both a groin strike and eye poke, referee Mark Smith declined to deduct a point from Hill, even after issuing a warning about sticking his fingers out when backing up.

Ultimately, a point deduction wouldn’t have mattered as Hill obliterated the body of Poppeck in the second and eventually Poppeck crumpled to the floor and did his best to fend off the ensuing onslaught, but was unsuccessful as the referee stopped the fight.

In the third fight, Christian Lohsen squared off with J.J. Okanovich in what was something of a sloppy affair.

Lohsen implemented his ground game in the first round and looked like he was very skilled in that realm. He went for a variety of submissions and Okanovich survived all of them.

The second and third rounds were a different story as Okanovich was able to keep it on the feet where he clearly had a big advantage over his opponent.

Lohsen’s striking defence was essentially non-existent, but he was able to avoid getting into any serious trouble despite losing the rounds in lopsided fashion.

Ultimately, all three judges had it 30-27 for Okanovich, despite the strong groundwork from Lohsen in the first.

The fourth bout featured Terrance McKinney and Sean Woodson, who took the fight on just five days notice.

The first round was all McKinney. He took Woodson down early, took his back and held him there with a tight body triangle for nearly all five minutes.

In the second, McKinney was able to get Woodson down again, but when the fight got back to the feet, Woodson shocked everyone in attendance with a flying knee knockout out of nowhere that knocked out McKinney roughly midway through the round.

Woodson was incredibly emotional after the fight when discussing his father, who had passed away and wasn’t able to celebrate such a huge moment with him.

In the main event, Dagestan’s Ramazan Kuramagomedov faced off against Jordan Williams, who also appeared on the second season of the show.

This was a closely contested fight that almost exclusively took place on the feet with technical striking exchanges.

After three very close rounds, it was up to the judges. Two scored in 29-28 for Kuramagomedov and one had it 30-27 for Williams.

After the event, UFC President Dana White said that he felt Williams should have won the fight.

My two contract selections: The only no-brainer for me was Quarantillo, who was a sizeable underdog and had an extremely dominant round against Kirk en route to victory. My other pick is Woodson, who took the fight on five days notice, faced adversity and then scored a highlight reel knockout.

Dana White’s contract selections: White awarded contracts to Quarantillo, Hill and Woodson.

Highest ceiling: Despite not getting a contract, I think that Ramazan Kuramagomedov has the highest ceiling. He’s still very young and trains at a great camp with Mark Henry. I think that he will be in the UFC sooner rather than later.

Biggest question mark: It has to be Woodson because of how he was handled for most of the fight. What he did was very impressive, but how much better will he look with a full camp? He’s got immense size for the division and there is clear upside, but was his takedown defence just a blip or will it be a long-term hole in his game?

The Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series airs each Tuesday night on TSN GO.