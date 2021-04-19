Alex Smith is hanging up his cleats.

The veteran quarterback announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday, months after returning to the NFL following a horrific and life-threatening leg injury.

The 36-year-old Smith spent 14 seasons and 16 years in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Smith was the first overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Utah.

During a November 2018 game against the Houston Texans, Smith incurred a spiral and compound fracture to his tibia and fibia after being sacked by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson. After initially undergoing surgery for the injury, Smith contracted necrotizing fasciitis (the flesh-eating disease) that led to sepsis. He would undergo 17 more surgeries with doctors initially believing that a full amputation above the knee might be the only way to save his life.

Remarkably, Smith would not only walk again, but returned as an active NFL player. In Washington's Week 5 appearance against the Los Angeles Rams, Smith entered the game nearly two years after the injury.

He would go on to appear in eight games last season, throwing for 1,582 yards on 168-for-262 passing with six touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The native of Seattle would go on to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

In a cost-cutting measure, Smith was released by Washington last month and there had been some talk in recent weeks about mutual interest in playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For his career, Smith finishes with 35,650 yards on 3,250-for-5,193 passing, 199 TDs, 109 INTs and an 86.9 quarterback rating.