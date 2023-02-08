Veteran quarterback Dominique Davis has agreed to a contract with the B.C. Lions, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

QB Dom Davis has agreed to a deal with @BCLions. Will sign on Feb 14 to backup Vernon Adams. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 8, 2023

Davis, 33 spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes and the previous three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, recording 253 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions over 18 games in 2022.

Davis has played 106 games over seven seasons with the Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers in his CFL career, tallying 3,893 yards in the air with 14 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.