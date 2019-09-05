TORONTO — Canadian cyclist Hugo Houle has signed a new three-year deal with the Astana Pro Team.

The 28-year-old from Sainte-Perpetue, Que., joined the Kazakh squad in 2018, serving as a support rider in one-day and week-long races as well as Grand Tour events.

"These two years passed very quickly and now I am looking forward to continue working in this amazing team," Houle said in a release. "I am ready to keep improving as a professional rider, to develop in races, to follow my goals in this sport.

"I want to keep being a team player as I like to help the leaders. In the same time, I hope to get some personal chances in one-day races or Grand Tour stages."

Houle said his next goals this season are WorldTour races in Quebec City and Montreal and competing at the world championships for Canada.