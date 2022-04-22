MONTREAL — Quebec Premier François Legault says the province has offered to hold a national funeral for Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur.

He told a news conference in Montreal today that all of Quebec is in mourning following the news of Lafleur's death from cancer at age 70.

Legault says it will be up to Lafleur's family to decide if they want the national honours, which were given to Canadiens stars Maurice Richard and Jean Béliveau when they died.

He called Lafleur the greatest player in NHL history and invited the public to sign an online book of condolences on the government's website.

Legault also says the government is looking at other tributes, including the possible renaming of a highway in the Outaouais region, where Lafleur was raised.

He spoke next to a framed, autographed Lafleur jersey and said the player, who won five Stanley Cups with the Habs, helped show Quebecers how to be winners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2022.