LAS VEGAS — Quebec featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain made a basic purse of US$16,000 in losing to American Andre (Touchy) Fili on the undercard of a UFC Fight Night card Saturday.

Fili, who was on the right end of a 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 split decision, made $110,000 including a $55,000 win bonus, according to figures released Monday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

While missing out on a $16,000 win bonus, Jourdain (10-3-0 including 2-1-0 in the UFC) saw the glass half-full after the loss.

"Won't lie, I'm super-sad," the 24-year-old from Beloeil, Que., tweeted. "But hey ... I'm living a wonderful life full of adventure. So I raise my cup to many more adventures, to health and to you."

The commission gave Jourdain a one-month medical suspension.

Cynthia Calvillo, who won a decision over No. 1 flyweight contender Jessica (Evil) Eye in the main event at the UFC's Apex production facility, collected $110,000 including a $55,000 win bonus.

Eye earned $51,000, missing out on a matching win bonus.

Middleweight Marvin (The Italian Dream) Vettori was the big winner on the night at $136,000 including a win bonus of $43,000 and performance of the night bonus of $50,000 for beating Karl (Baby K) Roberson in the co-main event. Roberson made $40,000.

The commission figures do not tell the whole story given they do not cover all the bonuses the UFC may pay out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2020.