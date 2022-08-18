Fasten your fascinator and place your bets, CTV and TSN are off to the races!

The networks will deliver exclusive live coverage of the 163rd Queen's Plate, the first jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown as the race returns to the famed Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

Watch Canada’s top thoroughbreds gallop into gear on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps.

TSN’s Laura Diakun returns once again to host the network’s coverage on-site at Woodbine Racetrack alongside analysts Chad Rozema and Matt Bernier. Additionally, horse racing fans can join Brodie Lawson and Alanna Nolan as they report live from Woodbine, conducting interviews and behind-the-scenes features throughout the day.

The selection order draw kicked off Aug. 17, highlighting the 11-horse field that are set to compete on race day. Highly anticipated Ontario-bred Moira is expected to vie for the crown, following an impressive $500,000 win at the Woodbine Oaks.

TSN.ca also primes viewers for Canada’s biggest race day with up-to-the-minute news and must-see moments, as well as photos, videos, and more on TSN’s official Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok accounts.

The network’s complete horse racing broadcast schedule is available here.