TORONTO — The $1-million Queen's Plate will be closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first jewel of Canada's Triple Crown will be run Sept. 12 at Woodbine Racetrack. It was originally scheduled for June 27 but was rescheduled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We are very much looking forward to creating new traditions with our fans for an event that is already steeped in tradition and has a history dating back to 1860," Woodbine CEO Jim Lawson said in a statement. "While it's unfortunate we can’t welcome patrons in our stands this year, we are inviting Canadians to experience the Queen's Plate safely from home with family and friends in their bubble."

The race will be broadcast on TSN and CTV.

The Queen's Plate is North America's longest continually run stakes race. It's for three-year-old thoroughbreds foaled in Canada.

All ticket purchasers will be provided with a full refund through Ticketmaster.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2020.