Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville said Wednesday that the club is considering taking Corey Crawford on their road trip following the All-Star break to possibly get him on the ice.

He added that Crawford getting into game action is more "distant." The netminder is reportedly dealing with vertigo-like symptoms.

Q said the Blackhawks are considering taking Corey Crawford on the trip after the All-Star break to maybe get him on the ice. Said actually playing is still more "distant," however. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 24, 2018

Crawford hasn't played since Dec. 23 when he was pulled from a game against the New Jersey Devils after allowing three goals in just 14 minutes. The Sun-Times says the injury likely occurred two nights earlier in a game against the Dallas Stars when he was involved in a collision.

"For anyone who’s on the shelf for a little while, regardless of what your injury is, it’s not fun to be on your own page and just be by yourself all the time. It always gives you a little energy to be back in the locker room around the guys," Jonathan Toews said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was placed on injured reserve on Boxing Day and continues to be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

‘‘Obviously, you’re missing him. He’s been arguably our key player all year, and [with] the consistency he’s given us in the net, we know how valuable the position is and what it means to your team," head coach Joel Quenneville said this past weekend. ‘‘It’s almost like, ‘Oh, that’s a tremendous hole.’ As a team, you have to make an awareness that, hey, you have to contribute on the defensive side of things a little more.’’

This is the second time Crawford has dealt with vertigo-like symptoms in his career as his missed close to a month in 2015-16, but recovered fast enough to be ready for the playoffs.

Crawford has posted a 16-9-2 record with a 2.27 goals-against average and a 0.929 save percentage over 28 games this season, his 11th in Chicago. Crawford is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Hawks.

Chicago will host the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night.