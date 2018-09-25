SALT LAKE CITY — Jonathan Quick made 28 saves as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Monday in pre-season play.

Tyler Toffoli scored twice, and Anze Kopitar and Dion Phaneuf added third-period goals for the Kings.

Sam Gagner scored Vancouver's lone goal while Jacob Markstrom stopped 23-of-27 shots in defeat.

Toffoli opened the scoring at 14:45 of the first period with his first of the pre-season.

Gagner evened the score just over a minute into the second only for Toffoli to regain the lead for L.A. at 5:06.

Any chance of a third-period comeback for Vancouver went away when Kopitar and Phaneuf scored 42 seconds apart to make it a three-goal lead for the Kings.

Both team were 0 for 5 on the power play.