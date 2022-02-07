Button on how East Canadian NHL teams should approach deadline

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday.

Hughes' addition to the list comes one day after his brother, New Jersey Devils centre Jack Hughes, entered the protocol.

Quinn Hughes, 22, has two goals and 34 points in 45 games with the Canucks this season. The Canucks are scheduled to host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Malkin has been limited to 12 games this season after off-season hip surgery, posting five goals and 13 points.

The 35-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent as he plays out the final season of an eight-year, $76 million contract.

The Penguins, who will resume their season on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins, recalled forwards Valterri Puustinen and Michael Chaput from the AHL on Monday to fill out their roster.