Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes was a late scratch ahead of Saturday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres as head coach Bruce Boudreau said the 23-year-old has a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day.

Boudreau says Hughes has a lower body injury. Day to day. Not long term. #Canucks — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 23, 2022

The Orlando, Fla., native had appeared in all of the Canucks' five games before Saturday's contest, registering five assists.

The Canucks are 0-4-2 on the season.