The R&A said Thursday no decision has been made about the status of the 2020 Open Championship and that the organization is "continuing to work through our options" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement," R&A CEO Martin Slumbers said in a statement, per ESPN. "Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve. We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can."

The update comes after Golf Digest reported Wednesday that the major was expected to be cancelled, with an official announcement coming as early as Thursday.

The major is currently scheduled to begin on July 16 at Royal St. George's Golf Club in England

The last time the Open Championship was not contested was in 1945 due to the Second World War. Wimbledon was cancelled on Wednesday, also for the first time since 1945.

The tournament is scheduled for the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2021 and Royal Liverpool in 2022.