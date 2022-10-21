Ottawa Redblacks announced via their depth chart that wide receiver R.J. Harris will draw back into the lineup for the first time since Week 7 when the Redblacks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday Night Football.

The 30-year-old Harris has spent four seasons with the Redblacks (2018-19, 2020-21) after signing with the team in 2017. Before his time with the Redblacks, Harris spent two preseasons with the New Orleans Saints (2015, 2016), with a stint on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in between.

The University of New Hampshire product has played in three games this season, tallying 92 yards on eight receptions.