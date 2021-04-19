CALGARY — Rachel Homan and her Ontario-based rink defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni, 6-3, in the final of the Champions Cup from the Calgary curling bubble at WinSport Arena Monday night.

The victory was the 11th career Grand Slam title for Homan, who gave birth to her daughter Bowyn less than a month ago on March 25.

Team Homan lost their first game of the event to the Canadian champions led by Kerri Einarson on Tuesday, but reeled off six straight, including a semifinal win over Team Einarson, to capture the first of two Grand Slams this season.

The original plan was for Laura Walker, skip of an Alberta-based team, to fill in for Homan this week, but the 32-year-old Ottawa native felt good enough to play and never missed a beat. Walker stayed inside the bubble as an alternate.

While eight months pregnant, Homan incredibly led her team to a third straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts final in late February, losing to Einarson for a second straight year.

Homan also has a one-year-old son named Ryatt.

Bottcher Falls to Mouat

Win or lose the season's first Grand Slam final, Team Bottcher vice Darren Moulding felt his teammates should be more than proud of their showing in the curling bubble.

They won their first Tim Hortons Brier title at the Markin MacPhail Centre and reached the quarterfinal at the world men's championship. They followed that up by reaching Monday's final at the Humpty's Champions Cup before dropping a 6-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat.

"I said to the guys before our game today: 'What we've done in this bubble, most competitive curlers would consider that a good career," Moulding said. "We've been able to accomplish that in less than two months together (here).

"So when we walk out of here — no matter what happens in the next event — I don't think you can make it anything else than a success for us."

The game turned in the fifth end when skip Brendan Bottcher was light on a draw to the eight-foot ring. Mouat stole two points, added another steal in the seventh and ran Bottcher out of rocks in the eighth.

"We just managed to keep the pressure on," Mouat said. "We forced them into some pretty tough shots. They made a lot of them to be fair. We were maybe just on the better side of the inch.

"It was a really close game and we're obviously totally buzzing to win."

Mouat, who beat Bottcher en route to a world silver this month, won his first Grand Slam title since 2017. His team pocketed $25,000 for the victory while Bottcher's side earned $17,000.

Bottcher and his Edmonton-based teammates will take on Mouat again on Tuesday when they meet in round-robin play at the Princess Auto Players' Championship, the second and final Grand Slam event in the bubble.

"We know we have to play almost flawless to beat them," Moulding said. "They're playing really well right now.

"I thought we were in control of the game but just weren't quite getting the results when we were needing them."

Bottcher had hammer in the first end and used it to score two with a nose hit. He put the pressure on in the second by sitting three, forcing Mouat to find the port on an inturn draw to salvage a single.

Bottcher was forced in the third end and Mouat pulled even with a hit and stick for two in the fourth end. Moulding and Bottcher both threw in the high 60s overall, well behind Mouat at 92 per cent and vice Grant Hardie at 81 per cent.

"It was just an inch thick or an inch thin and you don't quite get a perfect result," Moulding said. "Eventually it caught up to us later in the game."

The competition was pushed back a day after a COVID-19 scare on the final weekend of the world championship. Four positive test results were later deemed 'false positives' and play continued after a one-day break.

The upcoming Players' Championship will continue through Sunday.

The seventh and final competition in the spectator-free Canada Olympic Park venue will be the April 30-May 9 LGT world women's curling championship.

Kerri Einarson's Manitoba-based team will represent Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2021.