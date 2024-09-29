CALGARY — Rachel Homan's curling team has won the PointsBet Invitational women's title for a second straight year.

Homan defeated Kayla Skrlik 8-3 in Calgary's WinSport Arena.

Homan's foursome swept all four of their games in the single-knockout event to take home $50,000 in prize money.

The reigning Canadian and world women's champions extended their winning streak this season to 12 straight games.

Homan stole single points in the second and third ends and stole another three in the seventh. Skrlik shook hands after eight ends.

Brad Gushue and Mike McEwen meet in the men's final in a rematch of the Canadian men's curling championship final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2024.