LEDUC, Alta. — Rachel Homan moved to 3-1 at the Canada Cup in Draw 5 action Thursday afternoon.

Homan got out to a fast start by scoring three in the second end on her way to an 8-3 win over Team Casey Scheidegger.

After opening the tournament with two wins, Scheidegger falls to 2-2 and will look to pick up a win when she’s back in action in Draw 8 on Friday.

In other Draw 5 action, Jennifer Jones scored four points in the final two ends to beat Team Robyn Silvernagle 9-7.

On the men's side, Team Brendan Bottcher improved to 3-0, Team John Epping improved to 2-1 and Glenn Howard scored four in the 10th end to grab his team’s first win of the event.

The day's action concludes with Draw 9 starting at 9 pm EST.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea Carey handed Team Scheidegger its first loss at the Canada Cup in Draw 4 action Thursday.

Carey's Calgary-based team scored two in the eighth end and stole another in the ninth for a 9-5 victory.

Carey and Scheidegger's team, which is being skipped by Cheryl Bernard after Scheidegger gave birth to a son earlier this week, were part of a logjam atop the women's standings at 2-1 along with and Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., Tracy Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., and Ottawa's Rachel Homan.

"It's early in the week," said Carey, whose team includes vice-skip Sarah Wilkes, second Dana Ferguson, lead Rachel Brown and coach Dan Carey.

"Two losses isn't out by any means. It wasn't a do-or-die game at all but it’s a big one. You don't want to rack up too many losses early in an event like this because you know all the teams are good. It's good for us to bring them back to the pack."

In other Draw 4 games at the Sobeys Arena, Homan defeated Fleury 10-7 Kerri Einarson downed Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., 9-7 in an extra end.

In men's action, Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., improved to 2-1 with a 7-5 victory over Regina's Matt Dunstone (0-3).

The finals are set for Sunday. The champions will earn berths at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2019.