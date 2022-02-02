BEIJING — Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris opened their Olympic mixed doubles curling schedule Thursday with a 6-4 loss to Great Britain's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds.

Down one with hammer coming home, Homan and Morris were left with virtually no shot on their final throw after Dodds made a draw to sit two in a crowded four-foot ring.

Homan cleared out several stones with her last shot but Great Britain stole a single for the win.

"A tough start but we probably played one of the best teams in the event," Morris said. "We've got some room for improvement and we're already looking forward to getting back out on the ice tonight."

Canada (0-1) will play Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten of Norway (0-1) in the evening draw at the Ice Cube.

Mouat and Dodds, who beat Sweden 9-5 in the opening draw Wednesday night, lead the 10-team standings at 2-0 with China, a 6-5 winner over Australia.

In the other morning games, Sweden topped the Czech Republic 7-4 and Italy dumped the United States 8-4. Four more games were on tap in the afternoon.

Round-robin play continues through Monday morning. Medal games are set for Tuesday.

Morris won gold with Kaitlyn Lawes at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the Olympic debut of mixed doubles.

