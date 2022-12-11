Homan, Einarson advance to final at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Canada's Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson are set to clash for the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event.

Ottawa's Homan, a three-time Masters champion, defeated South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 5-3 in Saturday's semifinal. Down 3-1 after the fourth end, Homan came back to score four points in the next three ends to win it.

Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., defeated American Tabitha Peterson 8-3 in the other semifinal. Einarson closed the final three ends with five points, including back-to-back doubles.

In men's action, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher suffered his first loss of the competition, falling 3-1 to Italy's Joel Retornaz in the semifinals. Retornaz will face Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the final.

Bottcher's rink was the lone Canadian rink remaining after he had ousted Brad Gushue in the quarterfinals earlier Saturday.

Both finals are set to take place Sunday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.