SASKATOON — Ottawa's Rachel Homan remained perfect at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters with a 7-5 win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in Draw 10 action on Thursday.

Homan had the hammer coming into the eighth and final end down 5-4, and responded with a three-point end to improve to 3-0, good for top spot in the women's round-robin standings.

Hasselborg fell to 2-1.

Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni moved into a fourth-place tie with Hasselborg after posting Draw 10 victories.

Lawes defeated Vancouver's Clancy Grandy 9-6, while Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 9-3. Grandy and Wrana both fell to 1-2.

In the other draw 10 match, Eunjun Kim of South Korea (1-2) stole one in the eight end for a 5-4 win over Scotland's Rebecca Morrison (0-3).

In men's action Thursday morning, Calgary's Brendan Bottcher improved to 3-0 with a 5-4 win over Scotland's Ross Whyte (2-1).

Meanwhile, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., needed just six ends to complete an 8-3 win over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. Both teams are at 2-1.

Saskatoon's Mike McEwen (1-2) posted a 7-3 win over American Korey Dropkin and Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell (2-1) earned a 5-3 win over Aaron Sluchinski (0-3) of Airdrie, Alta.

Two more draws were scheduled for Thursday.

Round-robin play ends with four draws on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.