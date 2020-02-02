Ottawa's Rachel Homan is headed to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after winning her fifth provincial title Saturday night in Cornwall, Ont.

The 30-year-old Homan and her rink of third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle went undefeated at the Ontario Scotties, defeating Toronto's Hollie Duncan, 7-5, in Saturday's championship game.

Team Homan lost to Alberta's Chelsea Carey in last year's Canadian championship final in Sydney, N.S. Homan can capture her fourth career Scotties title with a victory at this year's tournament.