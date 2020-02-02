1h ago
Homan to represent Ontario at Scotties
Ottawa's Rachel Homan is headed to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after winning her fifth provincial title Saturday night in Cornwall, Ont.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old Homan and her rink of third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle went undefeated at the Ontario Scotties, defeating Toronto's Hollie Duncan, 7-5, in Saturday's championship game.
Team Homan lost to Alberta's Chelsea Carey in last year's Canadian championship final in Sydney, N.S. Homan can capture her fourth career Scotties title with a victory at this year's tournament.