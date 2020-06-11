Racing Night Live will make its debut on TSN tonight with a mix of live Thoroughbred races from Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto and Standardbred races from Mohawk Park in Milton, Ont.

Watch the broadcast LIVE on TSN3, TSN5 and TSN Direct at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

“It’s exciting to be one of the first live sports events to return to Canadian soil after a long and difficult shutdown for all of us,” Woodbine Entertainment CEO Jim Lawson said. “Working with TSN on Racing Night Live will help to open up horse racing to a new generation of Canadian sport fans.”

Racing Night Live will air weekly in the lead up to TSN’s broadcast of all three legs of the Canadian Triple Crown, including the 161st running of the Queen’s Plate, which has been rescheduled for September 12.