The CEBL Draft Party took place on Saturday, March 23 and the Hamilton Honey Badgers got two of the first ten draft spots. Laying claim to the numbers 5 and 8, Hamilton got some good picks in the snake format draft. They now have talent from who've played internationally, nationally, locally and have even been part of the Raptors 905 team. Let's take a look at some of the talent that Hamilton has acquired.

MiKyle McIntosh

McIntosh was born in Pickering, Ontario, although attended high school in North Carolina up until he was a senior. He transferred over to a school in Jackson, Kentucky while playing basketball at 22 Feet Academy. During this time, he shot 46 percent and averaged 17.6 points per game. This garnered him attention from UCLA, Miami and Kentucky, but ultimately decided to go to Illinois State.

Now Illinois State isn't exactly known for having the best basketball program, making a total of six appearances in the NCAA March Madness Tournament, and making their last appearance there in 1998. Nonetheless, McIntosh showed plenty of promise. Hitting an average of 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, he became MVC Most Improved Player in only his second year.

For the 2017-18 season, McIntosh transferred over to Oregon where his numbers became more impressive. Shooting 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, he did pretty well when facing better competition.

In 2018 he went undrafted, but was signed to the Portland Trail Blazers Summer League team. Then, on December 20, 2018, McIntosh made his way to the Raptors 905 G-League team and has done very well. Since joining the team, McIntosh has shot 10.8 points per game and has a shooting percentage of 49 percent. And now being the first draft pick for the Hamilton Honey Badgers, he is poised to be a centerpiece for the team to begin the season.

Erik Nissen

There is a lot less known about Erik Nissen when compared to McIntosh, but that doesn't take away from his impressive career so far. Raised in Quispamsis New Brunswick, Nissen has performed at a high level anywhere that he has played.

Going to school at Acadia University, he quickly became one of the best players on both sides of the court. Posting 10.4 rebounds, 3 blocks and 18.3 points per game. Defensively, he is easily a top 5 player throughout U Sports, and his scoring ranks number 24 amongst players across the country.

Looking at how Nissen will fare in the lineup, he has a high defensive ceiling, and is a very good scorer. Nissen should be on of the best players on the court. Not just for the Honey Badgers, but across the entire CEBL.

Derek Cooke Jr.

Cooke was taken 32 overall in the draft, and is Hamilton's only international player that was drafted. Hailing from Washington D.C., he played high school ball in Maryland, and I'm not referring to basketball. Instead Cooke devoted his high school years to being a wide receiver.

It wasn't until Cooke encountered a growth spurt over a year, he decided to go spend a season at community college playing basketball. After the year was over he then transferred to Wyoming for the next few years.

In his last year with Wyoming he averaged 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and became an important piece in helping the Cowboys reach March Madness since 2002.

In 2015 Cooke went undrafted in the NBA Draft and bounced around from league to league until mid-January, when the Raptors 905 traded to acquire him.

Since joining the G-League, he has 8.5 points, and 10 rebounds per game. Much like Nissen, Cooke has a high defensive upside, and can shoot the ball with some skill as well. And his trajectory has only gone up since getting into basketball, he might have the highest ceiling out of everyone on the team.

Connor Gilmore

With the Honey Badgers first pick in the U Sports portion of the draft, they selected a McMaster Marauder.

Born in Etobicoke, Ontario, Gilmore has grown up not too far away from Hamilton. Gilmore attended Cushing Academy in Massachusetts, up until 2014 when in his last season with the team he earned himself an Honorable Mention All New England award, and the team won the New England Tournament.

After spending his time down in the United States, Gilmore came up to play basketball with McMaster University. He quickly became a hit, but did miss about a year and a half of basketball during his time with the Marauders.

He did come back last year and performed for the entire year, playing every game with McMaster and starting in all but one of those games. Not only was he present, but he produced very well for the Marauders. Shooting 16 points and 8 rebounds per game, Gilmore was a very good member of the team.

He will be a good addition to an already talented Honey Badgers lineup, and will help give some local pride to a Hamilton team that seems ready to have a very good year behind coach Chantal Vallee.