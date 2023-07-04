1h ago
Beck: I don't think I could have asked for much of a better year
Owen Beck was the Habs' first pick in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft. He joined Melnick in the Afternoon to talk about what it was like being drafted to the NHL to signing his entry level contract to playing the World Juniors.
TSN.ca Staff
