The Montreal Canadiens truly needed a result like the one they got against the Winnipeg Jets last night.

After all the turmoil of the past eleven days that saw an old coach relieved of his duties, a young one trying to get his philosophy across, a goaltending coach fired mid-game, a struggling starting goaltender and a fan base fearing that a promising start was slipping away. Well that’s too much information for one sentence, let alone a hockey team to handle in the midst of a free fall in the standings.

What the 7-1 demolishing of the Jets allowed the Habs to do is what anyone dealing with anxiety or sensory overload needs.

Inhale. Exhale. Deep breaths. In. And out.

When he was hired it was obvious to most that interim head coach Dominique Ducharme needed a grace period to truly get his ideas translated to his players and then put into action on the ice. Normally, that time period for yours truly would typically be 10 games before critical evaluations could be made. Surely because of the uniqueness of this shortened season, that plan would need to be significantly sped up. Based on last night’s performance, it may have only taken five games for the Canadiens to play to the expectations and identity of their new boss.

To be frank, Winnipeg were terrible and that absolutely helped the Canadiens. As the final score line clearly indicated. The way both teams started the game was anemic, tentative, lifeless. The Habs were fortunate that a freakish bounce off the boards gifted them a 1-0 lead courtesy of a Josh Anderson finish into an empty net. But even after that it felt like Montreal were waiting for a push back from the Jets that never came. And then they pounced on their prey in the second period.

What has been the hallmark of Ducharme’s short tenure as head coach of this team is puck support in all three zones. During the goal fest that was the second period the Canadiens were not only the faster team but they moved in packs across the ice, with players able to quickly pounce on any loose puck that became available to them. Defensively, it led to speed through the neutral zone for the Habs to exploit. Offensively, it allowed for second and third opportunities on Connor Hellebuyck’s goal. That aggressiveness was apparent in Shea Weber’s pinch on a loose puck that fell to Tyler Toffoli for his snipe in the slot to make it 2-0. It was more of the same on Brendan Gallagher’s second as Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar hunted the puck down and then stayed in close proximity to one another before Danault found Gallagher on a sweet backhand spin feed to kill the game off at 4-0.

“Of course, I knew”, said a smirking Danault when asked postgame whether he knew Gallagher was alone in front. “It wasn’t a blind pass, I saw him. So, it wasn’t blind”.

It was hard not to feel good for that entire line post game after being responsible for eight points on the night. Particularly Danault, who is still mired in the worst goal scoring slump of his career. That smile to reporters temporarily hid what has surely been a stressful time for the veteran centerman in a contract year. With many calling for him to be stripped of his linemates to try and create some much-needed offense, a result like last night could do wonders for the confidence of a player who still has the belief of his newly appointed coach.

“I was really happy for them”, said Ducharme postgame, speaking of his team. “They put in so much. Those guys care a lot. To see them getting rewarded with a lot of success tonight. It won’t be like that every night. But to be rewarded like our players got rewarded tonight it’s good for them because they put in the work”.

For one night at least, the coach was rewarded for the tinkering to his forward group. A member of each of the Habs four lines found themselves with a goal to their name, two of them courtesy of some self-sabotage by Jets back-up goaltender Laurent Brossoit. And yet save for the previously stated Danault line it’s not like there was instant chemistry between the re-jigged trios. What a result like last night does do however is allow that chemistry to develop for a couple of games at least. Joel Armia did not look out of place on the right of Jonathan Drouin and Nick Suzuki. How can Ducharme not keep Toffoli and Anderson on the flanks of Jesperi Kotkaniemi after they both found themselves on the scoresheet? Now the team can ride this experiment out and see if the belief generated by one offensive explosion can be sustained for the next little bit.

“I think the same as every game day”, said a chuckling Kotkaniemi afterwards on how he felt having his talented wagon hitched to the Canadiens most productive goal scoring forwards, his smile betraying his words. “But ya, they’re two really good players. I had a blast playing with them tonight and I think we had a pretty good night”.

Based on last night’s production, the young Finn will be riding shotgun for the foreseeable future with both of the Canadiens big guns. If he can continue along the same path it could prove a decisive moment in his young career. Kotkaniemi hasn’t lived up to his immense potential just yet at the tender age of 20. Seizing this opportunity would surely boost not only his own self-belief but that of the fan base that the organization made the right call drafting him third overall.

For one night at least, the Habs returned back to their early season best. Not a bad showing before heading out on the road for the next six games, especially with their favourite whipping boy the Canucks next up on Monday night. But here’s a little caveat that the coaching staff should remind the players of to keep their feet firmly on the ground: the last time the Habs scored five or more goals was February 2nd against Vancouver. The Canadiens were 7-1-2 and loving life near the top of the North division. They then went into free fall, going 3-5-4 as the offense dried up.

The next challenge for the Habs coaching staff is to ensure that the lessons learned from their recent adversity stay fresh in their players’ minds. Straddling the line between confidence and arrogance. The Canucks are on the rebound. Belief built from last night’s beat down can carry the team through the next phase of their season. Starting Monday night.

Player Ratings

Goaltender

Carey Price – 7/10

Didn’t have much to do thanks to a no show from the Jets best players. But looked relatively calm throughout and made a few tricky saves towards the end. Like his teammates a confidence builder. Should have had his 49th career shutout.

Defensemen

Shea Weber – 6/10

Helped by the big lead he played the least amount of ice time by a Habs defenseman. Struggled playing the puck throughout. His aggressive pinch at the blueline set up Toffoli’s goal. Still needs a puck mover alongside him.

Ben Chiarot – 5/10

No penalties on the night which is a plus for the teams most penalized player. For puck handling problems, see Weber, Shea. The two of them cannot play together for much longer. A better team on the night would have made their pairing pay for their carelessness.

Jeff Petry – 7/10

Like Weber and Chiarot his distribution was erratic to start. But he settled in well after the first. His smart pass to Suzuki set in motion the play that led to Armia’s goal. Great shot while walking the line for his eighth of the season, second most amongst defensemen. Plus 4 on the night isn’t too shabby either.

Joel Edmundsson – 7/10

His emergence under Ducharme is flying under the radar because of the performances of more high-profile players. Steady and without much flash is just what the doctor ordered. Passing not nearly as accurate as Thursday night but that’s nitpicking.

Alexander Romanov – 5/10

Guilty of trying to do too much all night long. Didn’t look terrible but every difficult situation he found himself in was of his own making. Unpredictable in a bad way. A learning experience for him. Settled well when the game was out of reach however.

Brett Kulak – 7/10

Led the team in ice time which should be a confidence builder no matter the situation. Dealt well with some sticky situations his young partner put the pairing in early. Never got a chance to show off his speed and gallop but showed he can do the job as the steadying presence on the third pair.

Forwards

Nick Suzuki – 6/10

Much better start from him as he looked faster and more physically engaged than he has in a while. 3 out of 12 on faceoffs is a problem he’s yet to solve. Drove the play and earned an assist on Armia’s goal through Brossoit’s wickets. Needs to shoot more. Faded as the game went on. Led forwards in blocked shots.

Jonathan Drouin – 7/10

Continued to show his transformation under Ducharme. Through a big hit on Appleton when he was upset by his own play. Would have sulked last season. Lovely cross ice pass to Armia for his goal. His decision to shoot more is a welcome sight.

Joel Armia – 6/10

Really picked up his game after his goals, which should have never gone in. Showcased his sneaky stickhandling and attention to detail defensively. A positive sign but like usual felt he could have done more.

Phillip Danault – 8/10

Two fantastic passes to Gallagher for his two goals. One a half clap with some speed on it and the other a spin around backhand to the slot. Redeemed himself in the faceoff dot as well. If he elevates his game again it could transform what the entire forward group looks like. Good starting point for him to get his offensive game back on track.

Brendan Gallagher – 8/10

The quietest ten goals he has scored during his career. Typically right in front of the net for both. Got close to his second career hat trick but no cigar. Provided the screen in front for Petry’s goal. A dog on a bone, as always.

Tomas Tatar – 7/10

Did the important dirty work on his line and got rewarded with three assists. Kept the puck ticking in the offensive zone. Has become very valuable on the second wave of the powerplay due to those qualities.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi – 7/10

13 wins to 2 losses in the faceoff dot is such an encouraging sign. Many of those wins in the offensive zone as well. His line demonstrated that they have the ability to cycle you to death. Nearly scored off a sweet toe drag in tight but dragged his shot wide glove side. Runs the second wave of the powerplay. Not too many clear-cut chances for his line at even strength though.

Josh Anderson – 7/10

His return was most welcome. Extremely fortunate for his goal as the puck bounced right into his path right to deposit into an open net. But his play on the night certainly deserved at least one. His bull in a china shop mentality transforms what the team believes it can do offensively. Led the team in shots on goal.

Tyler Toffoli – 7/10

Third in the entire league in goals with 15. And the Canuck killer plays them twice this week. An absolute snipe for his goal in the slot was exactly what fans have come to expect from him. Didn’t feel like he really threatened all that much after that but the job was done. His goal was a turning point in the game

Jake Evans – 5/10

Don’t know if he’ll ever pick up an easier assist in his life. His shot on goal from his side of the red line inexplicably fumbled by Brossoit to Byron for his goal. Had a decent chance in tight in the first but fired the puck over the net. 67 percent on faceoffs is solid enough.

Paul Byron – 6/10

Felt like he made some really strange decisions in the neutral zone early on. Never got a chance to truly generate speed in attack. His goal was an absolute gift from the Jets backup netminder. Oddly led the forwards with four hits on the night.

Corey Perry – 5/10

One of the nights where the game just kind of passed him by. Didn’t get a chance to make an impact on the powerplay in tight. No hits and only one shot on goal. Other players did the work offensively.

Coach

Dominique Ducharme – 8/10

Based on what happened last night seems to have found his ideal forward lineup for the near future. Would still like to see some alterations defensively but one step at a time. His team supported one another all over the ice, something he’s been preaching since taking over. Shut down an admittedly sleepy Jets attack. Five game grace period is over. Should be interesting to see what he can do from here on out. Would still like to see some more ice time for Kotkaniemi’s line going forward.