Findlay's Notebook: No reason to anticipate any lineup changes for the Habs on Monday

Victor Findlay is the voice of the Montreal Canadiens on TSN 690. He shares his notes from this morning's Habs practice ahead of Monday night's first playoff game against the Washington Capitals:



Today was the last Habs practice of the weekend before the team flies out to Washington today at 2pm.



Another fairly long and exhaustive practice today. No focus on special teams and small areas, almost entirely skating and transition drills throughout the morning. Martin St-Louis took some time right at the end of practice to address his team as a full group.

Everyone was accounted for at practice today so there's no reason to anticipate any lineup changes coming on Monday night in Washington -- that includes the goaltending situation where we'll see Sam Montembeault start game 1.

On the other side, Spencer Carberry was asked today who's going to start for Washington, but he is not giving out any info until tomorrow night. So whether or not Logan Thompson is healthy and ready to start game 1 for Washington will remain a mystery.

Doesn't look like we're going to see either Martin Fehervary or Aleksei Protas for game 1 in Washington. Protas skated this morning in Washington in a non-contact jersey. He's rehabbing from having his foot cut by a skate. It's also a foot/ankle related injury for Fehervary that's kept him out of action in the last game of the season.

It's an educated guess, but I'm thinking Washington's lineup looks something like this tomorrow:

Ovechkin - Strome - Beauvillier

McMichael - Dubois - Wilson

Mangiapane - Eller - Leonard

Duhaime - Dowd - Raddysh



Chychrun - Carlson

Sandin - Roy

McIlrath- Van Riemdsyk

Listen to the Montreal Canadiens as they face off against the Washington Capitals on April 21. Listen live: 690 or 107.3 HD-3 in Montreal, on the iHeartRadio app, right here at TSN690.ca or ask your smart speaker to play TSN 690.