“Floyd Mayweather pulled a fast one.”

That is how Adonis “Superman” Stevenson (29-1-1) felt following his 12-round draw with Badou Jack (22-1-3) at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Saturday night.

On Thursday, media gathered in Promoter Yvon Michel’s office in Old Montreal for a post-fight press conference.

“How is it that we’re in Canada and yet we have two American judges and an Italian? If we’re in Canada, we should have at least one Canadian judge. I think I won that fight.” Stevenson added: “I wasn’t preoccupied with the judges beforehand, seeing as though my goal was to knock him out; but I do believe I won that fight.”

Michel agreed with Stevenson. “I had him winning seven of the 12 rounds. Once we saw who the judges were, we filed a request with the Ontario Athletic Commission to have it changed but were ultimately turned down. Had the fight been in Montreal (as originally planned), I believe the result would’ve been different.”

“The first three rounds went to Adonis. Badou Jack wasn’t doing much of anything during those rounds, says Michel. The fourth went to Jack, and then five and six go to Adonis. He hurt Jack during those rounds. Seven through ten was where Adonis was hurt, so Jack wins those rounds. The final two rounds are where Adonis regained his breath and finished strong.”

It was the first time in four fights and also the first time in over three years that an Adonis Stevenson fight went the full 12 rounds and judges decided the outcome. The heavy-hitting southpaw won via Unanimous Decision on April 4th, 2015 versus Sakio Bika. On Saturday, the fight was scored a majority draw (114-114, 114-114, 115-113 for Jack), meaning Stevenson retained his WBC Light-Heavyweight title.

Stevenson also alleged Floyd Mayweather influenced the judges with his showmanship during the bout on Saturday. Mayweather was quite vocal at ringside, taunting Stevenson with his own “Superman” moniker. He could be overheard screaming: “They call you Superman? All you do is hold!” The fans in Toronto, however, were not having it, serenating the champ with “Superman” chants throughout the fight.

Stevenson wasn’t in peak shape on Saturday night, revealing that he had been battling a cold in the days leading up to the bout and during the fight as well. Due to strict anti-doping regulations, there wasn’t much he could take to combat the cold in terms of medication, relying on honey with hot water instead. He believes this lead to his shortness of breath in the mid-rounds and may have contributed to the majority draw decision, but added “I fight like a warrior, so no excuses.”

The draw meant Stevenson retained his title and should now go on to face the mandatory challenger, Oleksander Gvozdyk. However, according to Michel, not only has the WBC agreed to waive the 90-day compete clause in order to allow Stevenson time to recover from the fight, they seem open to holding off on a Stevenson-Gvozdyk matchup if a request for a rematch were to be made by Stevenson’s camp.

So what’s next for Adonis Stevenson? “I’m going to take a break, take some vacation time with my family, and let my camp decide what comes next. I’ll be ready for whatever and whoever is next. It won’t be another calendar year that goes by before I step into the ring again, that’s for sure.”

If he were to face Badou Jack once again, the issue of location may become another point of contention, to add to that of the judging situation. Jack, a Swede who fights out of Nevada, wants the fight in his hometown of Las Vegas, while Stevenson’s camp wants the fight in Canada. “Montreal or Toronto, I’m the champion; if he was the champion, no problem, I’ll come fight him in Vegas. But I’m the champion, so he has to come to Canada.”

24 of Stevenson’s 29 wins have come by KO, so when asked if he expected to see more decisions now that he is getting older and might be losing knockout power, “Superman”, who is 40, smiled: “No, no, no.” If anything, the past fight has proven that Stevenson can take punches as well as he dishes them out.

