Hockey Quebec expels Montreal administrators after breach of trust

Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.

The decision is effective immediately.

The organization said that the City of Montreal had informed it of the breach of trust with municipal authorities the previous day, recommending that the agreement binding the two parties be terminated.

Hockey Quebec made this decision in accordance with its general regulations, which allow for the expulsion or suspension of any member whose conduct is deemed prejudicial to the interests or reputation of the federation.

Hockey Quebec added that its officials were currently working with the City of Montreal to ensure that activities could be held during the next minor hockey season. Local associations will soon be invited to an information meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2024.