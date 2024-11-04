Jacques Villeneuve calls thieves of late father's bronze monument soulless idiots

Jacques Villeneuve, the son of late Canadian Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve, is lashing out at thieves who stole a bronze statue of his father from outside a Quebec museum in his honour, calling them "idiots."

The younger Villeneuve, 53, also a celebrated F1 driver, posted a video to social media on the weekend saying he has had trouble sleeping since learning of the theft. In an accompanying message he describes the culprits as "shameless, soulless beings" who "do not deserve to be called humans."

The five-foot-three-inch bronze statue was stolen sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning from a podium in front of the Gilles Villeneuve Museum in Berthierville, Que., about 70 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

A $12,000 reward has been offered for the return of the statue, which can be dropped off at a number of locations in the Berthierville area with no questions asked.

Quebec provincial police said Monday they continue to investigate the theft.

Sgt. Éloïse Cossette said officers verified some tips over the weekend but have not found the missing statue, or made any arrests.

Authorities have been desperately trying to find the bronze statue, created in 1984 as a tribute to Gilles Villeneuve and displayed in front of the museum since 1994 in the town where he grow up. Locals fear it will be melted down and sold for cash.

The museum showcases trophies, racing gear and other items that belonged to Villeneuve, and attracts about 5,000 visitors per year. It's located on the street also named for the famed driver, but all that's left of the statue is a pair of bronze boots sawed at the ankles.

Gilles Villeneuve participated in 67 Formula One races from 1977 to 1982, winning six before he died in a crash at the age of 32 during a qualifying session for the Belgian Grand Prix.

"I can't understand what people can have in their heads or even in their hearts — if they have one," Jacques Villeneuve said in the post from Saturday. "To go and steal a monument … Gilles represented Canada, Quebec at the international level — there aren't many."

"That idiots are capable of such an act, I think they are people who don't have a heart or a brain, and it is shameful."

Authorities say that to steal a statue of that size at least two people would be required, with specialized equipment and a truck large enough to haul it off.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.