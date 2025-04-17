NHL announces Habs playoffs first round schedule
Montreal Canadiens logo - AP Photo/David Zalubowski
The National Hockey League has released the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule, including dates and starting times.
The Montreal Canadiens clinched a spot in the playoffs after beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Wednesday night.
The playoffs begin on April 19.
Here are the dates when the Montreal Canadiens will be playing:
Montreal vs. Washington
- Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington
- Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington
- Friday, April 25 at 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal
- Sunday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. Washington at Montreal
- Wednesday, April 30, TBA Montreal at Washington
- Friday, May 2, TBA Washington at Montreal
- Sunday, May 4, TBA Montreal at Washington