The Montreal Victoire will host the Ottawa Charge in a Professional Women's Hockey League regular-season game in 2025 in the provincial capital.

The PWHL announced Wednesday the game will take place on the afternoon of Jan. 19 at the Videotron Centre.

The Sunday game is one of nine regular-season neutral-site contests scheduled for the upcoming PWHL season.

The announcement comes a day after Amy Scheer, the PWHL's senior vice president for business operations, said the league was planning on adding two expansion teams for the 2025-26 season.

Quebec City already has announced its intention to be an expansion candidate.

The PWHL kicked off its inaugural season on Jan. 1 with teams in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minnesota. The league's second season starts Nov. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 30, 2024.