WASHINGTON, D.C. Two of the top goal-scorers in the game go head to head tonight when Brock Boeser and the Vancouver Canucks (16-20-6) face Alex Ovechkin and the red-hot Washington Capitals (26-13-3) at Capital One Arena. Ovechkin has a share of the league-lead with 27 goals on the season while Boeser has the rookie lead with 22.

It’s the second and final meeting of the season between the teams. The Canucks prevailed 6-2 at Rogers Arena on October 26th. That night the Canucks struck three times with the man-advantage and the six goals they scored marked the season-high for goals in a game. Sven Baertschi scored twice and Brock Boeser had three helpers as the Canucks chased Washington starter Braden Holtby after five goals in 35 minutes.

That was then, however. The Canucks are 0-3-1 in their past four games after a 5-2 loss in Montreal on Sunday. Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto had the Canucks goals against the Canadiens while Anders Nilsson stopped 40 of the 44 shots he faced. The Canucks have one win in nine (1-6-2) and just two victories in their past 14 (2-10-2) since Bo Horvat went down with injury on December 5th.

Tonight will be the 20th straight game the Canucks will be without Brandon Sutter and the 15th in row they’ll be without both Sutter and Horvat. With those two out of the line-up, the Canucks have dropped to 28th in NHL in goals per game (2.62) and are now T-26th in the league in goals against/game (3.26).

The Canucks are making a couple of line-up changes for tonight’s game. Nikolay Goldobin replaces Brendan Gaunce up front while Alex Biega draws in for Derrick Pouliot on defence. Chris Tanev (jaw) skated for the first time since being hurt on Saturday in Toronto, but will miss a second straight game.

Second-year defenseman Troy Stecher reaches the 100-game mark in his young NHL career tonight. Stecher played a career-high 22:56 on Saturday in Toronto and logged his third most ice time (22:11) of the season the following night in Montreal.

The NHL will announce its All-Star rosters tomorrow and almost certainly Brock Boeser will represent the Canucks on the Pacific Division team in Tampa later this month.

The Caps enter this game on a roll having won four in a row and with points in five straight (4-0-1) after a 4-3 O/T victory against St. Louis on Sunday. They have also won nine in a row at home – the longest home ice win streak in the league this season. Overall, the Capitals are third in the league in wins (26) and fourth in points (55). Their 17 home ice wins are second behind only Vegas with 18.

As usual, the Caps are being led by captain Alex Ovechkin who shares the league-lead in goals (27) with Tampa’s Nikita Kucherov and leads the Caps with 27+18=45. Ovi has three goals in his past two games and has 4+4=8 on a four-game point streak. While the Great 8 has 27 goals, his next closest teammate has 12 (Evgeny Kuznetsov).

Ovechkin enters the night second in the league in shots on goal (183) – just four back of St. Louis sniper Vladimir Tarasenko.

With 4+29=33, pending UFA John Carlson in second among NHL defensemen in points trailing only Dallas Stars blueliner John Klingberg. Carlson needs two points to reach 300 for his career.

The Caps are remarkable front-runners. They are 17-2-2 when opening the scoring, 17-0-1 when leading after the first period and 17-0-2 when taking a lead to the third period. They are also an eye-popping 25-1-1 when they score at least three goals in a game and a perfect 19-0 when they score four or more.

Braden Holtby has started all four of the games on the Caps current win streak, however he’ll watch from the bench tonight as Philipp Grubauer gets his first start since a 1-0 loss to the New York Rangers on December 27th. He stopped all 37 shots he faced in 65 minutes of action, but was tagged with the rare shutout-shootout loss.

Probable Canucks lines for tonight:

Sedin-Sedin-Goldobin

Vanek-Gagner-Boeser

Eriksson-Dowd-Granlund

Baertschi-Chaput-Virtanen

Capitals lines tonight:

Ovechkin-Backstrom-Smith Pelly

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Connolly-Eller-Oshie

Stephenson-Beagle-Burakovsky