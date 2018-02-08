TAMPA, Florida – As challenges go in the National Hockey League, things don’t get much tougher than this. Anders Nilsson will have to knock off nearly three weeks of rust when he takes the crease Thursday night for the Vancouver Canucks when they face the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning.

It would be difficult enough if Nilsson was in a groove and was being asked to prevent the highest-scoring team in the league from finding the back of the net, but that’s not the case. Nilsson hasn’t seen game action since a 1-0 loss in Winnipeg on Jan. 21. That night, he was easily the best Canuck on the ice as the skaters in front of him appeared to have left their legs in Edmonton where they’d lost to the Oilers less than 24 hours earlier. Nilsson surrendered a first-period goal to Patrik Laine, but after that was a fortress stopping 35 of the 36 shots he faced on the night.

Nilsson will need to be that good, and perhaps even better tonight, when he stares down league scoring leader Nikita Kucherov and sniper Steven Stamkos. The Bolts lineup features six players in the top 70 of NHL scoring. Any way you look at it, this is a lot to ask of a goalie that hasn’t seen much game action. Yet at the same time, it’s a terrific opportunity for the big Swede whose name has surfaced recently in trade talk with the Feb. 26 deadline quickly approaching.

Is there a market for a backup who has barely seen the ice? Is Nilsson, who has a year left at $2.5 million on the free agent deal he signed with the Canucks on July 1, an upgrade at the position for a team looking to make a playoff push or a lengthy postseason run? The game in Winnipeg likely caught the attention of teams around the league and a similar performance tonight certainly wouldn’t hurt his value.

“It’s obviously been a little while since I last played a game,” he said after a brief morning skate at Amalie Arena. “Back in Winnipeg I felt good. I felt like I tracked the puck well. So I’m going to try to build off that even though it’s been a little while and hopefully continue down that path.”

Canucks head coach Travis Green had a celebrated one-sided on-ice ‘discussion’ with Nilsson during the team’s first practice after Christmas. A television crew caught Green imploring Nilsson to ‘make a save’ and he followed that up by telling the netminder ‘to get in shape.’

Green was singing a much different tune about Nilsson this morning here in Tampa.

“I love his attitude right now,” Green said. “His work ethic has been phenomenal the past few weeks. He’s been dialed in at practice and staying sharp. I can’t say enough about how he’s been preparing himself lately.”

With a game in Tampa Thursday night, another in Carolina Friday and the road trip finale on Sunday afternoon in Dallas, the Canucks will need both Nilsson and Markstrom over the next few days. It’s quite possible, though not confirmed, that Nilsson will get the Sunday start as well because of travel and the quick turnaround from Friday night to Sunday’s matinee.

Green acknowledged that Nilsson’s last start and this one have seen him face some of the stiffest competition in the league. Conventional wisdom would have a team play its best goaltender in its biggest games. But after Markstrom had made six straight starts and got the call in 10 of the last 11 Canucks games, the coach just figured the time was right to go back to Nilsson tonight.

“He’s read,” Green said confidently. “I’m not worried about whether he’s played or not. It’s a big ask for everyone on our team against a really good team and this is no different than any other player. He had a great game there (in Winnipeg). You could pose the same question that night. He responded and I think that’s part of the reason we went with him tonight.”

Nilsson has appeared in just 16 games this season posting a 6-8-1 record with a 3.39 goals-against average and .906 save percentage. He has not posted a victory since a 5-3 win in Nashville on Nov. 30. He has started just six games since then and made it through five (he got the hook in a 5-0 loss to Anaheim on Dec. 30).

With limited opportunities, Nilsson is intent on making the most of starts like this one.

“They obviously are having a good year and have some good skill up front and they’ve been scoring a lot of goals,” he said of the Lightning which is playing its first home game after eight straight on the road. “I can only control my practice habits. I’ve been trying to focus and I’m trying to see every practice like a game. I know with that mentality it helps me when my game eventually comes.”

It’s his game tonight and there’s a storm warning in the area. Nilsson can’t worry about the weather outside the rink, but he certainly wants to do his part to ensure Lightning doesn’t strike on the ice.