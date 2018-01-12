COLUMBUS, OH. The Vancouver Canucks (16-21-6) look to get into the win column for the first time in 2018 tonight when they take on John Tortorella’s Columbus Blue Jackets (25-17-3) at Nationwide Arena.

The Canucks have been idle since a 3-1 loss in Washington on Tuesday night. In that time, rookie Brock Boeser was named the club’s lone representative on the Pacific Division team for this month’s National Hockey League all-star game in Tampa Bay. While still setting the pace in NHL rookie scoring, Boeser was held without a point against the Capitals on Tuesday and has just one goal in his past five games. That came Saturday in Toronto. Tonight is Boeser’s 50th NHL game. He has 26+19=45 in his brief time in the league.

Daniel Sedin opened the scoring in Washington on a first period two-man advantage and now scored in back to back games giving him 10 goals on the season. It’s the 15th straight season he’s reached double-digits in goals. Daniel has two of the team’s five goals over the past four games. Alex Edler registered a team-high seven shots on goal against the Caps and set a Canucks season-high with a dozen attempts. In the past four games, Edler has 25 shots on goal and 36 attempts.

Jacob Markstrom makes his second straight start in goal. Chris Tanev returns to the line-up after missing two games with a mouth injury. Alex Biega comes out to make room. Derrick Pouliot and Michael Chaput appear to be scratched for a second straight game. Sam Gagner returns to Columbus where he registered a career-best 50 points last season. He had 18 goals and 18 of his points came on the power play. Gagner has seven power play points with the Canucks. He has 1+0=1 in his past five games.

The Canucks are reeling having dropped five straight (0-4-1) and with just one win in 10 (1-7-2) and two victories in the past 15 games (2-13-2). After a spirited 11-8-3 start to the season, the Canucks are 5-13-3 in their past 21 games. That’s a 52-point pace over a full season.

What’s remarkable about that run is that Brock Boeser has 11+8=19, Henrik Sedin has 0+19=19 and Daniel Sedin has 6+12=18 during that time and the team’s power play is 13/59 (22.0%). Yet the team has been outscored 80-50 in that time.

Loui Eriksson’s last power play goal came at Nationwide Arena last February 9th. He has gone 42-games without scoring with the man-advantage. He had 10 PPG in his final season with the Boston Bruins two years ago.

The Blue Jackets are back in action tonight after a 3-1 loss last night in Buffalo. Artemi Panarin had the lone Jackets goal on a third period power play. Columbus registered 45 shots on goal. Seth Jones had a team-high seven in his 25:56 of ice time. Panarin had 13 attempts in over 23 minutes of ice including a whopping 10:11 of the third period. The talented Russian leads the Blue Jackets in assists (25) and points (37). Josh Anderson is the team’s top goal scorer with 14. Panarin is on the Jackets top line with rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois and Josh Anderson.

Zach Werenski leads all NHL defensemen with 11 goals – two more than any other blueliner in the league. He was the eighth overall selection in the 2015 draft taken 15 picks ahead of Brock Boeser.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced last night. With back to back games and travel home from Buffalo, the Blue Jackets may opt to go with back-up Joonas Korpisalo tonight against the Canucks. The 23-year-old Finn last played on New Year’s Eve in a 5-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jackets are 27th in overall offense averaging 2.60 goals/game and have the 30th ranked power play in the league. They are 15-7 on home ice and 10-3 in their past 13 at Nationwide Arena. Somewhat surprisingly, this Torts-coached Columbus team is 29th in the league in penalty minutes per game with only Vegas and Carolina behind them. They did not give Buffalo a power play last night.

Tonight is a reunion of the 2012-13 Portland Winterhawks coached by Travis Green. Blue Jackets Seth Jones and Oliver Bjorkstrand and Canucks Derrick Pouliot all played for that team. Sven Baertschi had played for the Winterhawks the season before.

After tonight, the Jackets are into their five-day NHLPA break. They don’t play again until next Thursday January 18th when Dallas pays a visit.

These teams will meet again in Vancouver on March 31st. That game is a 1pm Saturday afternoon start.

Probable Canucks lines for tonight:

Sedin-Sedin-Granlund

Vanek-Gagner-Boeser

Eriksson-Dowd-Virtanen

Baertschi-Gaunce-Goldobin

Panarin-Dubois-Anderson

Jenner-Wennberg-Foligno

Calvert-Sedlak-Bjorkstrand

Motte-Schroeder-Hannikainen