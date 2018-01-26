VANCOUVER – There will be more losses for the Vancouver Canucks this season. Of that, there can be no doubt. However, there simply can’t be many more like Thursday’s 4-0 home ice shutout loss against the Buffalo Sabres. Give the visitors credit, they did what they had to do to follow up wins in Calgary and Edmonton. But in the same breath, place a significant amount of blame at the feet of the Canucks for allowing the Sabres to do whatever they wanted to do. For some inexplicable reason – and how this happens is beyond comprehension -- the 27th place Canucks weren’t ready, willing or able to offer up much in the way of resistance against one of the few teams beneath them in the standings.

The first eight minutes of the hockey game in which the Sabres opened a 1-0 lead and held a 6-0 edge in shots on goal was likely the Canucks’ poorest stretch of play of the season. The Canucks didn’t win a puck battle, couldn’t clear their zone and made the Sabres – according to the standings one of the worst teams in the NHL – look like one of the quickest teams in the league from the hash marks down. By night’s end, the scoreboard read 4-0 for Buffalo which said plenty on its own, but didn’t reveal just how ghastly the Canucks performed.

The Sabres skated circles around the Canucks for much of the night and left town with two points in the standings. And they did so without a single offensive contribution from Jack Eichel, Ryan O’Reilly or Evander Kane. The lowest-scoring team in the league stomped the Canucks without any output from its top three scorers. Chew on that for a moment.

The Canucks had a legitimate shot at heading into the All-Star break with a healthy roster, four wins in six games and a reason to feel good about themselves for the first time in nearly two months. And now they’ll have to sit and stew for days in the stench of Thursday’s performance. And they have no one but themselves to blame. Losses will happen, of that there is no doubt. This isn’t so much about the end result as the path of least resistance taken to achieve it. Last night, just 48 hours after one of their best performances of the season, the Canucks looked like they thought things would be easy. Turns out they were – only for the Sabres.

It’s one thing to pile on the scoring when everything is going your way as it did for the Canucks in their 6-2 win over Los Angeles. They got the start they were looking for, their power play was clicking and they had the rare luxury of playing with a lead. Thursday, by the time they realized they were the second best team on the ice, the Canucks looked like they didn’t want to be bothered to put forth the effort required to turn the tide. And that has to be concerning to the coaching staff and management.

There are 34 games remaining on the 2017-18 schedule. A year ago today, the Canucks lost 3-0 to Arizona in their final game before the All-Star break. Sound familiar? That loss against one of the league’s bottom feeders signaled the beginning of the end for the hockey club and for Willie Desjardins as head coach. The Canucks mailed in the final third of their season going 7-22-3 the rest of the way.

This year’s version of the hockey club cannot allow history to repeat itself. This is supposed to be a better, deeper, more resilient bunch and yet look where the Canucks are in the standings. It all looks and feels so familiar. GM Jim Benning’s future is tied to these final 34 games, and quite frankly, so too, are the Sedins. In a week in which the twins plans for next year have been a front-burner issue in this city, many more nights like Thursday’s will surely bring leadership and the direction of the club moving forward into question.

Thursday was the second time in three games and the third time in 10 outings this month the Canucks have been blanked. The past two have come with a full complement of healthy forwards. The Canucks are the second-lowest scoring team in the league at even-strength with only the Sabres beneath them -- and Buffalo closed that gap last night. Even with the additions of leading scorers Brock Boeser and Thomas Vanek, the Canucks still struggle to generate offence on far too many nights and that’s not likely to change down the stretch. In fact, if the club jettisons Vanek as expected before next month’s trade deadline, the scoring woes are likely to get worse not better.

So brace yourself for a difficult few months ahead. That’s why it’s important not to judge this team so much by the wins and losses, but by the way it performs. And Thursday’s 4-0 loss to Sabres had better serve as some sort of rock-bottom for the Canucks because if there are more nights ahead like last night’s, somebody is going to have to pay a price. It won’t be the head coach like last year, but there will most certainly have to be moves made whether that’s in personnel ahead of the trade deadline or those in charge once the deadline passes.

If the effort level doesn’t change, then something else has to. It’s as simple as that. There can not be a repeat of Thursday’s no-show against the Sabres.