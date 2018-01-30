The Vancouver Canucks (19-24-6) start the post All-Star break portion of their schedule tonight when they host the Colorado Avalanche (27-18-3) at Rogers Arena. These teams will meet again on February 20th at Rogers Arena and will round out their regular season series a week later -- February 26th at Pepsi Center in Denver – just hours after the National Hockey League’s trade deadline has.

The Canucks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres last Thursday. It was the second time in three games and the third time in 10 outings in January that the team has been unable to score a goal. On the season, the Canucks have been blanked five times in 49 games. As a team, they have eight goals in their past four games – four on the power play and four at even strength.

Brock Boeser returns to action after claiming MVP honours at the All-Star game in Tampa where he played a key role in helping the Pacific Division win the championship. Boeser had two goals and an assist in the two mini-games on Sunday. For his efforts, he was also named NHL First Star of the Week.

Jacob Markstrom gets the start in goal. Erik Gudbranson will miss a fifth straight game with back spasms and Brendan Gaunce replaces Nic Dowd on the fourth line.

Henrik Sedin is closing in on a significant milestone. The Canucks captain will play his 1298th NHL game tonight. On Saturday, he is set to become just the 67th player in league history to reach the 1300-game mark, only the 12th to do it all with the same franchise and just the seventh to do it all with the same franchise in the same city. The Canucks need Henrik to heat up after going four games without a point and with just 0+1=1 in his past five.

Sam Gagner has gone eight without a goal, Markus Granlund has gone 15 without scoring and Jake Virtanen’s lone point in the past 11 outings was an empty net goal in Columbus on January 12th.

The Avalanche roll into Vancouver looking to snap a two-game losing skid that followed a remarkable run of 10 straight victories. The team is 10-3 since Christmas time and on the win streak outscored opponents 41-16 with a power play operating at 31% and penalty killing at 90.9%. Remarkably they opened the scoring in all 10 of the wins on the streak and trailed for just 1:34 of the 608:15 during the stretch.

All-star Nathan MacKinnon enters the night second in league scoring with 24+36=60. He and Brock Boeser are tied for seventh in league-goal scoring. The first overall pick in the 2013 draft had 8+11=19 on the team’s recent win streak. Linemate Mikko Rantanen had 6+9=15.

MacKinnon’s next goal will be his 100th in the NHL (99+167=266).

Jonathan Bernier has started nine straight games in goal and has appeared in 11 in a row. He has a 1.90 GAA and a 94.6% save percentage in January.

West Vancouver’s Alex Kerfoot is having a fine rookie season registering 12+20=32 and sits fourth in team scoring. The Avs are the youngest team in the NHL averaging 25.6 years of age and with just two players on the roster – Blake Comeau and Carl Soderberg – over the age of 30.

Last season, the Avs were dead last in the NHL posting a record of 22-56-4 (48 points). Through 48 games a year ago, the Avs were 13-32-2 (28 points).

Probable Canucks lines for tonight:

Sedin-Sedin-Boeser

Eriksson-Horvat-Vanek

Baertschi-Sutter-Granlund

Gaunce-Gagner-Virtanen

Avalanche lines:

Landeskog-MacKinnon-Rantanen

Wilson-Kerfoot-Yakupov

Comeau-Soderberg-Nieto

Bourque-Jost-Compher