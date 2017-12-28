The Vancouver Canucks (15-17-5) return to action after a brief holiday break tonight when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (17-13-5) at Rogers Arena.

The Canucks have dropped four straight games (0-3-1) and eight of nine (1-7-1) after a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on December 23rd. As he has done so many nights this season, Brock Boeser provided the offense scoring his 20th goal of the season on Saturday. The rookie has scored in three straight games and seven of his last nine.

Chris Tanev (groin) will miss his sixth straight game with a groin injury. Travis Green says the team will have seven defensemen take pregame warm-up and a decision will be made at that point about 7D/11F or the conventional 6D/12F set.

Jacob Markstrom makes his third straight start in goal and his fifth in the last six outings for the Canucks who have been outscored 44-20 in their past nine games.

Since the team last played, Alex Burmistrov opted to leave the National Hockey League to return to Russia signing with Ak-Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League. In 24 games with the Canucks, the former first round pick of the Atlanta Thrashers scored two goals and six points.

The Canucks power play has been a bright spot over the past six weeks, but has not scored in the last two games. It’s the first time since November 9th in Anaheim and November 11th in San Jose that the power play has been held without a goal in consecutive games.

The Blackhawks arrive in town looking to snap a two game losing streak after a 4-0 loss in Dallas followed by a 4-1 setback in New Jersey. Patrick Kane’s 300th NHL goal is the team’s lone scoring play in the past two outings. The Hawks sit sixth in the Central Division and are currently two points back of Minnesota for the second Wild Card spot in the West.

Corey Crawford, who had started seven straight games, has been placed on IR for the second time this month. He missed three games in early December with an undisclosed lower body injury. Anton Forsberg and former Kootenay Ice member Jeff Glass will handle the netminding in Crawford’s absence. At 32, Glass is still looking to make his NHL debut. Forsberg gets his first start since December 6th at Washington.

Amazingly, the Blackhawks are 1 for their last 32 on the power play in their 10 games in December. They have gone six games without a power play goal since Alex Debrincat converted with the man-advantage against Buffalo on December 8th. On the season, the Hawks have the 29th best PP in the league (13.9%).

Kane leads the Hawks in goals (15) and points (35), but is the only player on the team with more than 23 points on the season. Duncan Keith (16) is second only to the Rangers Ryan McDonagh (18) for points among NHL players without a goal this season. In terms of total minutes played, however, no one has logged more ice time this season without scoring than Keith.

The Hawks are on a six-game road trip broken up by Christmas that saw them go from Dallas to New Jersey. They come out west to visit Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary before heading to New York to face the Rangers.

Chicago returns to Vancouver for a February 1st match-up. The Canucks will be in the Windy City on March 22nd.

Tonight’s game is a University of North Dakota showcase with Jonathan Toews, Nick Schmaltz, Troy Stecher and Brock Boeser all suiting up for UND. Toews was ahead of the other three who won the 2016 NCAA National Championship together.

**Possible** Canucks lines for tonight:

Sedin-Sedin-Eriksson

Vanek-Gagner-Boeser

Goldobin-Granlund-Virtanen

Gaunce-Dowd-Boucher

Possible Hawks line combinations

Sharp-Toews-Saad

Schmaltz-Anisimov-Kane

Debrincat-Hartman-Panik

Bouma-Wingels-Hayden