The Vancouver Canucks (20-24-6) look to follow up their 20th win of the season when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-19-7) at Rogers Arena tonight. The team has won four of its last seven games after a 4-3 overtime victory against Colorado on Tuesday night.

Sven Baertschi scored the game winner 67 seconds into overtime. It was his 11th goal of the season. Bo Horvat, Michael Del Zotto and Daniel Sedin had the other Canucks goals. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for the victory.

Markstrom, who turned 28 yesterday, has started 35 of the Canucks first 50 games. He will get the start again tonight. With 35 starts on the season, Markstrom shares 14th in the NHL in that department tied with perennial workhorses Cory Schneider and Pekka Rinne. Erik Gudranson returns after missing five games with back spasms. Derrick Pouliot gets back in after missing three straight and six of the past eight. He was hampered by a hand injury during that stretch. Nic Dowd, Ben Hutton and Alex Biega will be the healthy scratches.

The last time the Hawks were here on December 28th – the Canucks first game after Christmas -- Thomas Vanek recorded the third five-point night of his career (2+3=5) and his line with Brock Boeser and Sam Gagner combined for all five goals and a total of 12 points in a 5-1 victory. That was the team’s lone win in a 1-7-2 stretch.

At the 50 game mark, this year’s Canucks have scored 16 more power play goals than at the same point last season (37-21). Also in those 50 games, the Canucks have scored 3 or more goals 24 times (18-3-3) and have been held to two or fewer in the other 26 (2-21-3).

Henrik Sedin will play his 1299th NHL game tonight. On Saturday, he is set to become just the 67th player in league history to reach the 1300-game mark, only the 12th to do it all with the same franchise and just the seventh to do it all with the same franchise in the same city.

The Blackhawks arrive in town after back to back road wins in Detroit and Nashville in which they outscored their opponents 7-2. On Tuesday, they edged the Predators 2-1 in Music City on the strength of 42 Anton Forsberg saves. Forsberg starts again in goal tonight.

Tonight will be the team’s 16th straight game without starter Corey Crawford who hasn’t played since Christmas with a head injury. The team is 7-6-2 in his absence.

Chicago is last in the Central Division and four points out of the second wildcard spot in the NHL’s Western Conference with three teams between them and the playoff bar.

Patrick Kane leads the Hawks with 20+30=50 through 50 games, but has just two goals in his past eight games and they both came against the NY Islanders on January 20th. He’s followed by Nick Schmaltz 13+23=36 and rookie Alex Debrincat 17+15=32. Debrincat is second to Brock Boeser in rookie goal scoring, but his only goals in the past nine games came in the same game when he notched his second career hat trick against Detroit on January 25th. Captain Jonathan Toews has 0+1=1 in his past 8 games. Brandon Saad has gone nine games without a point.

Duncan Keith is the runaway leader in points among NHL players without a goal this season. He has 0+23=23 and is 12 points ahead of Washington’s Madison Bowey in that derby. Keith has gone 60 games without a goal dating back to last March 16th at Ottawa.

Hawks are 28th in the league on the power play at 15.3%.

These teams will meet one more time this season on March 22nd in the Windy City.

Probable Canucks lines for tonight:

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Sedin-Sedin-Vanek

Eriksson-Sutter-Granlund

Gaunce-Gagner-Virtanen

Blackhawks lines:

Schmaltz-Saad-Kane

Debrincat-Toews-Duclair

Hartman-Anisimov-Wingels

Hinostroza-Kampf-Jurco