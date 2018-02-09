The Vancouver Canucks (21-27-6) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when they roll into Raleigh to face the Carolina Hurricanes (24-21-9) tonight.

The Canucks return to action 24 hours after a 5-2 loss in Tampa Bay. Brock Boeser and Sven Baertschi had the Vancouver goals. For Boeser it was his 26th of the season and his 30th goal in 60 NHL games. Anders Nilsson made 31 saves in his first start since January 21st in Winnipeg. Jacob Markstrom is likely to be in net tonight after a 37 save performance on Tuesday in Florida.

Alex Edler set up both Canucks goals last night. Edler now has 2+18=20 on the season and has more than a quarter of the 78 points produced by the team’s defense this season. Since January 1st, Edler leads all Canuck skaters with 11 points in his past 15 games and is fifth among all NHL defenders in scoring since January 7th.

The Canucks lost Markus Granlund to an ankle injury early in the second period last night. He has been sent home to Vancouver to be examined by team doctors. Recently signed and recalled Darren Archibald is expected to slide into that spot in the line-up as he plays his first National Hockey League game in nearly four years. It’s a nice gift for Archibald who is celebrating his 28thbirthday today.

At one point earlier this season, the Canucks were 9-5-1 on the road. Since December 1st, they are 2-8-2 in their past dozen games including four straight setbacks. Penalty killing is hurting the hockey club these days. Last night Tampa went 2 for 3 with the man-advantage. Over the past seven games, the Canucks have surrendered seven power play goals. The only time in that span they kept an opposing power play off the scoresheet was last week against Chicago when the Canucks killed all four Blackhawk opportunities.

Tonight marks one year since Loui Eriksson’s last power play goal. It came in Columbus on February 9, 2017. He has suited up for 53 games since then and has just three power play assists.

Like the Canucks, Carolina has dropped three in a row (0-2-1) after a 2-1 overtime setback against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. Elias Lindholm’s 15th of the season was the lone Cane marker. Cam Ward made 28 saves in the Hurricane net as he made his sixth start in the past seven games. Scott Darling will start in goal tonight. He has played once since January 21st – a 4-1 loss to Detroit last Friday. His last win came on January 11th at Washington.

Carolina has scored three goals on its three game losing skid and has been held to two or fewer in its past five games. The team struck six times in a 6-5 win at Montreal on January 25th and has cashed in just seven times in the five games since. In 54 games this season, Carolina has scored 141 goals while the Canucks have scored 140. They sit 24th and 25th in the league in offense.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes in scoring with 42 points (13+29) while 20-year-old Sebastian Aho is the team’s top goal-scorer this season with 19. He has two of the three goals the Canes have scored in their last three games.

The Hurricanes are in the midst of a season-high eight-game homestand and will host Colorado tomorrow night. They are the least penalized team in league and have been short-handed a league-low 129 times (Canucks 185). The Canes have been perfect in 10 penalty kills over their past five games.

With a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on December 29th, Carolina improved to 18-12-2. Since then, however, the Canes have won just six of their past 22 games (6-9-7).

Yesterday, the team placed both Marcus Kruger and Josh Joorish on waivers.

The Hurricanes are 30th in the NHL in attendance averaging 12,973 through 26 home games. That is ahead of only the New York Islanders.

Last season when the Canucks visited Raleigh, they took a 5-2 lead to the third period and watched as the Hurricanes scored six times in a wild 8-6 victory. In December, the Canucks blanked Carolina 3-0 at Rogers Arena as Jacob Markstrom posted his first NHL shutout. That was also the night Bo Horvat suffered a broken ankle.

Probable Canucks lines for tonight:

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Sedin-Sedin-Virtanen

Archibald-Sutter-Eriksson

Boucher-Dowd-Vanek

Hurricanes lines:

Aho-Staal-Teravainen

McGinn-Rask-Williams

Skinner-Lindholm-Di Giuseppe

Nordstrom-Ryan-Stempniak