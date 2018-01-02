The Vancouver Canucks (16-18-5) open 2018 and close out a four-game homestand tonight when they host the Anaheim Ducks (18-14-8) at Rogers Arena. Tonight is the Canucks 40th game of the season.

With a 4-3 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday, the Canucks finished 2017 with a record of 29-43-11 in 83 games (69 points – the same point total they ended the 2016-17 season with). They were 13-22-7 in games played on home ice over the past 12 months. Henrik Sedin led all Canucks scorers for the year with 52 points while Brock Boeser was the top marksman with 25 goals.

With just two wins in their past eight at Rogers Arena, the Canucks home ice record is a concern. They are are now 7-11-3 (7 wins in 21 home games) this season and are 8-22-6 (8 wins in their past 36 games) at home. Only Arizona and Buffalo have fewer wins on home ice this season.

Troy Stecher, Nikolay Goldobin and Nic Dowd scored for the Canucks on Saturday. For Stecher it was his first of the season and for Dowd his first of the season and first as a Canuck. Goldobin now has points in consecutive games and 2+2=4 in his 10 NHL games in 2017-18.

Brock Boeser’s four-game goal streak came to an end on Saturday. Named NHL Rookie of the Month for a second straight month today, he played a career-high 23:47 and led the Canucks with four shots on goal and five attempts. He’s been over 20 minutes of ice in four of the past five games. On Saturday, Boeser played 6:42 more than he had two nights earlier (17:05 against Chicago).

Chris Tanev returns to the Canucks line-up for the first time since a groin injury suffered against Nashville on December 13th. He has missed the past seven games. Ben Hutton is likely to come out of the line-up on defense. Anders Nilsson gets the start in goal for the first time since giving up six to Montreal in a 7-5 loss on December 19th.

Henrik Sedin has gone 21-game without a goal – his last goal came November 14th. Loui Eriksson has gone 13 games without scoring and has 0+2=2 in the 13 games played last month. Daniel Sedin has two goals in his past 13 games.

While still sitting T-7th in the league, the Canucks power play has been held without a goal in four straight games since going 2-for-3 against Montreal on December 19th. It’s the first time all season the team has gone four games without converting with the man-advantage. They had just one chance on the PP early in Saturday’s games against Los Angeles and are now 0/10 over the past four outings.

The Ducks roll into two having won two straight and four of five. They beat Arizona 5-2 in their last game on New Year’s Eve. Rickard Rakell had a pair of goals against the Coyotes and has scored in five straight and has 6+2=8 on a five-game point streak.

When the Ducks beat the Canucks 4-1 at Honda Center on November 9th in their only other meeting of the season so far, they did so without Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler or Adam Henrique. All three will be in the Ducks line-up tonight giving them a much different look than six weeks ago. Henrique has 4+4=8 in 15 games since being acquired from New Jersey. This will be his third game against the Canucks this season after facing them twice while a Devil.

Kesler returned to the Ducks line-up on December 27th after recovering from off-season hip surgery. He has 0+2=2 in the three games he has played so far.

Andrew Cogliano, who has never missed a game in his NHL career, is closing in on Canucks assistant coach Doug Jarvis’ ironman record. Since breaking into the league in October 2007, Cogliano has played 826 consecutive games and is fourth all-time. Jarvis holds the mark at 964.

John Gibson has started four straight games for the Ducks, however former Canuck Ryan Miller gets the start tonight. His last appearance was December 21 in a 5-4 win at NY Islanders. Miller is 4-1-4 in appearances with the Ducks. He has a 2.23 GAA and 92.8 save percentage. It’s just the fourth game of his NHL career as a visitor at Rogers Arena and the first since March 2012 with Buffalo.

**Possible** Canucks lines for tonight:

Sedin-Sedin-Eriksson

Vanek-Gagner-Boeser

Goldobin-Granlund-Virtanen

Gaunce-Dowd-Boucher