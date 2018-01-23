After seven straight on the road, the Vancouver Canucks (18-23-6) return to Rogers Arena to open a five-game homestand tonight against the Los Angeles Kings (25-17-5). This is one of a pair of five-game runs on home ice the Canucks have remaining on their 2017-18 schedule.

The Canucks are coming off a forgettable weekend in which they dropped a pair of games and managed only two goals in the process. They fell 5-2 in Edmonton on Saturday and were blanked 1-0 by the Jets in Winnipeg on Sunday. Bo Horvat, who missed 18 games with a broken ankle, made his long-awaited return to the line-up in Sunday’s setback. He played 19:05 and won nine of 17 face-offs. Tonight will be his first home game since getting hurt on December 5th.

In an effort to generate some scoring, Brock Boeser may get moved to a line with the Sedins tonight while Horvat may centre Thomas Vanek and Loui Eriksson. Jake Virtanen and Ben Hutton – both healthy scratches on Sunday – return to the line-up to replace Brendan Gaunce and Derrick Pouliot. Erik Gudbranson will miss a third straight game with back spasms. The Canucks hope he’ll resume skating tomorrow. Jacob Markstrom returns to the net after backing-up Anders Nilsson in Winnipeg.

Offense has become a major concern for the Canucks who have just 15 goals in the eight games they’ve played in 2018. They have managed to score more than two goals in regulation only once in that span – a 5-2 win in Columbus on January 12th. Five of the 15 goals they’ve scored this month have come on the power play, one in 3-on-3 overtime and another into an empty net meaning the Canucks have scored just eight even-strength (5 vs 5) goals in the past eight games.

Daniel Sedin has three of those goals while Brandon Sutter has a pair. That means the rest of the team has combined for 10 goals over the past eight games. After a scorching December, rookie Brock Boeser has now gone six without a goal and has just one in his past nine games. Thomas Vanek and Sam Gagner are also stuck in one goal in nine game ruts. Sven Baertschi has netted one goal in his return from a broken jaw, but that’s his only goal in his past 15 games dating back pre-injury.

Captain Henrik Sedin’s last goal came against Los Angeles on November 14th. That was 29-game ago. He has 24 shots on goal in those 29 games.

Through the Canucks injuries and overall offensive struggles, the power play continues to click and enters the night sixth in the NHL at 21.4% (33/154). Much of that can be tracked back to changes made prior to a game in L-A and since that night, the Canucks PP is tied for top spot in the NHL at 27.7% going 23 of 83 in that span. The challenge tonight will be producing against the Kings top-ranked penalty kill which is operating at 86.7% this season.

It was the Kings power play, however, that propelled them to a 4-2 win at home over the New York Rangers in their last outing on Sunday. L-A was a perfect 3 for 3 with the man-advantage before adding an empty netter to seal the deal. That victory snapped a string of six-straight regulation losses.

The Kings enter the night as the top defensive team in the league averaging 2.43 goals against per game. Only Boston (110) has surrendered fewer than the 114 goals the Kings have allowed this season.

Anze Kopitar shares the team lead in goals (18) with Tyler Toffoli while Kopitar leads the way with 48 points.

Kopitar, Drew Doughty and Jonathan Quick will all represent the Kings and the Pacific Division at this weekend’s All-Star game in Tampa. It’ll be the fourth All-Star appearance for the two skaters and the third for the netminder. Doughty leads all NHL’ers in average ice time per game (27:16). His last goal was the third period game winner against the Canucks on December 30th.

These teams have split their two meetings so far this season with the road team posting one goal victories on each occasion. The Canucks posted a 3-2 victory at Staples Center on November 14th while the Kings returned the favour with a 4-3 win at Rogers Arena on December 30th. After tonight, the Canucks and Kings will close out their regular season series on March 12th in Los Angeles.

Probable Canucks lines for tonight:

Sedin-Sedin-Boeser

Vanek-Horvat-Eriksson

Baertschi-Sutter-Granlund

Gagner-Dowd-Virtanen

Gaunce

Kings lines:

Iafallo-Kopitar-Brown

Pearson-Kempe-Lewis

Clifford-Shore-Toffoli

Gaborik-Amadio-Mitchell