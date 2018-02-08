The Vancouver Canucks (21-26-6) are out to snap a two-game losing streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (36-14-3) at Amalie Arena tonight. It’s a rematch of last Saturday’s 4-2 Bolts victory in Vancouver. Tampa jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and added to it with a second period goal before the Canucks struck twice in the third to pull within one. Cory Conacher put the game away with a penalty shot goal with just over three minutes remaining.

Since then, the Canucks opened a four-game road trip with a 3-1 loss in Florida on Tuesday. Jacob Markstrom stopped 37 shots and Markus Granlund snapped an 18-game goal drought scoring a short-handed marker. Brandon Sutter carries a four-game point streak into action tonight (0+4=4).Troy Stecher played a career-high 24:58 in Florida on Tuesday.

Anders Nilsson gets a rare start tonight and one of the toughest challenges in hockey. He hasn’t played since making 35 saves in a 1-0 loss in Winnipeg on January 21st. That was his only start in the past month. The Jets have the best home ice record in the league and the Bolts have the best overall record, so the back-up has been thrown into some difficult situations. Nilsson hasn’t posted a victory since November 30th in Nashville.

The Canucks suffered a pair of injuries on Tuesday with Sam Gagner (ankle) and Brendan Gaunce (foot). Both are being send home from the road. Reid Boucher has been recalled from Utica and will play tonight along with Nic Dowd who was a healthy scratch Tuesday. Yesterday the Canucks signed rugged winger Darren Archibald to an NHL contract and recalled him from Utica. The 27-year-old played 16 games for John Tortorella and the Canucks in three stints during the 2013-14 season. He last played in the NHL in March 2014 nearly four years ago. Archibald will join the team in Carolina tomorrow.

The Canucks special teams have sputtered lately. The power play is one for its past 12 in the last five games while the penalty kill is 19/24 over the last six outings.

Brock Boeser returns to Tampa less than two weeks after a memorable All-Star weekend here. He won the accuracy shooting event in the Saturday skills competition and then earned MVP honours helping Team Pacific with the 3-on-3 Sunday showdown. He and Troy Stecher also won the 2016 NCAA National Championship in Tampa. Interestingly, Boeser has been given the same stall in the same visitor’s locker room he used in his other successful visits here.

The Lightning return home after eight straight road games. The trip ended with a 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Monday when Connor McDavid scored four times on nine shots and added an assist. Despite that result, the Bolts went 5-3 on the trip and lead the league in wins (36), points (75), goals scored (189) and goal differential (+49). Tampa has scored 51 more goals than the Canucks this season.

Tampa is 5-5 in its past 10 games and during that stretch, Boston has gone 9-1, Vegas is 6-3-1, Winnipeg has gone 6-2-2 and Nashville has posted a 7-1-2 record. The Bruins and Golden Knights are both just a point back in the overall standings, the Jets are just two back and the Preds are within three.

Nikita Kucherov enters action tonight with 27 goals and a league-best 66 points. However, he has gone 11 games without a goal. Steven Stamkos, who turned 28 yesterday, is tied for eighth in league scoring with 19+41=60, but has just two goals in his past 15. Brayden Point is third on the team in scoring with 20+26=46 while Vladislav Namestnikov (39), Tyler Johnson (39) and Yanni Gourde (38) give the Bolts six of the top 69 scorers in the NHL.

Andrei Vasilevskiy leads all NHL goalies with 31 wins and seven shutouts this season.

The Bolts are 24-5 when they open the scoring and are 23-1-1 when leading after two periods. The Lightning are the only team in the league yet to be shutout this season. They have played the fewest home games (23) in the league which should serve them well down the stretch.

Tampa will retire Vincent Lecavalier’s jersey prior to Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings – the team he ended his career with in 2015-16. Lecavalier played 1037 over 14 seasons here recording 874 points in the process and winning the 2004 Stanley Cup. Now 37, Lecavalier met with the media here this morning and will be in attendance at tonight’s game. In advance of Saturday’s ceremony, the ice has the Number 4 behind both nets in Lecavalier’s honour.

Probable Canucks lines for tonight:

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Sedin-Sedin-Virtanen

Granlund-Sutter-Eriksson

Boucher-Dowd-Vanek

Lightning lines:

Gourde-Stamkos-Johnson

Killorn-Point-Kucherov

Erne-Namestnikov-Conacher

Kunitz-Peca-Callahan