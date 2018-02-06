The Vancouver Canucks (21-25-6) open a four-game road trip when they face the Florida Panthers (22-22-6) at BB & T Center in Sunrise tonight. It’s the first of two meetings in the next nine days between the teams with Florida in Vancouver next Wednesday February 14th.

The Canucks are coming off a 4-2 loss at home to Tampa Bay on Saturday. Brock Boeser (25) and Thomas Vanek (15) scored third period goals to get the Canucks within one after the Bolts jumped into a 3-0 lead. Cory Conacher beat Jacob Markstrom on a late penalty shot to put the game away. Markstrom stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced on the night. He has started nine of the past 10 games and is expected to get the call again tonight.

While he’s had a productive season, Vanek has scored in spurts. He has scored goals in consecutive games only once this season – at Ottawa and at Boston in October. Troy Stecher had an assist on Vanek’s goal on Saturday. The blueliner has three of his six points on the seasons in the past two games.

Daniel Sedin played just 10:20 on Saturday – his second lowest ice-time of the season. He saw the ice for just 42 seconds (over three shifts) in the final 12:02 against the Lightning. With a healthy roster, Daniel has played 11:05 and 10:20 in his past two games. Henrik Sedin, who has 0+2=2 in his past six games, recorded his first NHL point and 1,000th NHL point against the Panthers. He reached the 1,000-point milestone in the last meeting between these teams in January 2017 at Rogers Arena.

With the team based in downtown Fort Lauderdale, the Canucks did not have any presence of any kind at the rink this morning. Therefore any updates on line-ups and scratches will have to wait until closer to deadline. The Canucks have three extra healthy bodies – two on defense and one up front.

This game features a number of players facing their former teams: Jacob Markstrom, Erik Gudbranson and Thomas Vanek were all once Panthers. Jared McCann broke into the NHL with the Canucks. The Panthers also have Radim Vrbata and Roberto Luongo on their roster although neither will be in uniform tonight.

The Panthers have won three straight since the All-Star break after victories over the NY Islanders, Buffalo and a 3-2 win over Detroit on Saturday night. Jonathan Huberdeau scored the winner with 7.7 seconds remaining in that game. 28-year-old Finnish rookie Harri Sateri has been in goal for all three triumphs on the streak and yesterday was named NHL Second Star of the Week posting a 1.67 GAA and 94.6% save percentage in the first three wins of his NHL career.

With Roberto Luongo and James Reimer nearing returns from injury, the Panthers are going with the unheralded goaltending tandem of Sateri and Sam Montembeault – both of whom started the season with AHL Springfield. Together they have seven games of NHL experience (all of it belonging to Sateri).

Linemates Jonathan Huberdeau and Vincent Trocheck lead the Panthers with 18 goals apiece while Huberdeau is pacing the club with 51 points. He has 2+3=5 on a four-game point streak. Aleksander Barkov is starting to attract some Selke attention for his play at both ends of the ice. The 22-year-old Finn has 16+29=45 and leads the league with five short-handed markers. As a team, the Panthers lead the league with nine goals while short-handed. Barkov also leads all NHL forwards averaging 22:12 of ice per night. He played logged a staggering 28:55 in a November game against Dallas.

Aaron Ekblad, who turns 22 tomorrow, scored his 10th goal of the season and had an assist on Saturday. The first overall pick in the 2013 draft has hit double-digits in goals in all four of his seasons in the NHL. Fellow blueliner and current NHL Ironman Keith Yandle has 2+4=6 on a three-game point streak.

Along with Boston, Florida has played the fewest games in the league this season (50) and with Tampa has played the fewest home games (23). While games in hand may have value, the Panthers have to play their remaining 32 games over the next 62 nights.

The Panthers are a perfect 14-0-0 when leading after two periods this season. They also share the league-lead with five wins when trailing after 40 minutes (5-17-3).

Florida plays high-event hockey leading the league in average shots per game (34.5), but sit second in average shots surrendered (35.1). The Panthers also take many penalties. Only Nashville has taken more penalties this season.

Possible Canucks lines for tonight:

Baertschi-Horvat-Boeser

Sedin-Sedin-Eriksson

Vanek-Gagner-Virtanen

Gaunce-Sutter-Granlund

Extra: Dowd

Panthers lines:

Dadonov-Barkov-Bjugstad

Huberdeau-Trocek-Malgin

McGinn-McCann-Mamin

Haley-MacKenzie-Sceviour

Extra: Vrbata