The Vancouver Canucks (19-23-6) will look to follow up one of their best performances of the season when they host the Buffalo Sabres (13-26-9) at Rogers Arena tonight. The Canucks are coming off a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night -- a contest in which the team struck three times on the power play and matched its season-high for goals in a game.

Brock Boeser and Loui Eriksson each scored twice while Thomas Vanek and Sven Baertschi added singles. The Canucks went three for seven with the man-advantage against the league’s top penalty kill. Both of Boeser’s goals came on the power play including a 5-on-3 goal. He now leads the team with eight PPG on the season one better than Sven Baertschi. Boeser is tied for seventh in the league in power play goals while Baertschi is T-13.

As a team, the Canucks now have 36 power play goals on the season. That’s seventh highest total in the league while their conversion rate is sixth overall at 22.4%.

Alex Edler had two assists on Tuesday and now has 1+5=6 in his past five games. Edler also has 80+237=317 and is just eight points away from matching Mattias Ohlund for top spot in all-time scoring by a Canucks defenseman. His two helpers on the Boeser goals moved him into first in franchise history for power play points among defenseman (144).

Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves in goal against the Kings as he started for the fifth time in six games. In six starts in January, Markstrom in 3-2-1 with a 2.50 GAA and 91.9 save percentage. Based on practice yesterday and the morning skate today, the Canucks will go with Markstrom again and ice the same line-up they used to beat the Kings. That means Brendan Gaunce and Derrick Pouliot will be healthy scratches. The Canucks have won three of their past five games – and have held their opponents to two goals or fewer in four of those five.

The Sabres arrive in town after a sweep of Alberta. They beat the Flames 2-1 O/T in Calgary on Monday and backed that up with a convincing 5-0 romp over the Oilers in Edmonton 24 hours later. It’s just the second time all season and the first since October 21st and 24th the Sabres have strung consecutive wins together. The victories were just their sixth and seventh road wins of the season (7-14-6).

Robin Lehner, who has 10 of Buffalo’s 13 wins this season, made 33 saves for the shutout in Edmonton and was helped by a Sabres power play that went three for four on the night. Ryan O’Reilly scored twice in the game and Jack Eichel had a goal and three helpers. The goal was Eichel’s team-leading 20th of the season. The second-overall pick in the 2015 draft has 5+9-14 on a seven-game point streak.

With 110 goals, the Sabres are the lowest scoring team in the league averaging 2.29 goals per game. They have, however scored 66 of their 110 goals on the road (managing just 44 at home).

Pending UFA and Vancouver native Evander Kane is second on the Sabres with 16 goals and 36 points. However, Kane has no points in four games, has 0+1 in his past 8 and just 1+2 in 13 games since December 23rd. Fellow Vancouverite Sam Reinhart has 9+10=19 in his third full season in the NHL.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the NHL with 696 face-off wins and his 61.4% winning percentage is best among all centres who have taken 100 or more draws this season.

This is the second meeting of the season between these expansion cousins. The Canucks posted a 4-2 win in Buffalo in mid-October. Derek Dorsett scored twice in that game. As a team, the Canucks had a season-high 41 shots on goal in that game.

As a result of buying out the final four years on his 6-year $25.5 million dollar deal, the Sabres will be paying former Canucks first rounder Cody Hodgson $791,677 a season through the 2022-23 campaign. Because he was under the age of 26 at the time of the buyout, the Sabres were on the hook for one-third of the money remaining on the contract.

Following tonight, the Canucks – and all teams – are into the NHL All-Star break. The showcase goes Sunday in Tampa Bay. Brock Boeser and Jack Eichel will represent their teams.

Probable Canucks lines for tonight:

Sedin-Sedin-Boeser

Vanek-Horvat-Eriksson

Baertschi-Sutter-Granlund

Gagner-Dowd-Virtanen

Sabres lines:

Girgensons-Eichel-Okposo

Wilson-O’Reilly-Reinhart

Kane-Larsson-Pominville

Nolan-Rodrigues-Pouliot