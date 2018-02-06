SUNRISE, Florida – There was a time, not that long ago, when the Vancouver Canucks had a hot-shot rookie in their line-up with a wrist shot that was getting plenty of attention around the National Hockey League. Of course, the emergence of Brock Boeser has changed the way many Canucks fans and many in the sport gauge young players and their ability to shoot the puck. But Jared McCann burst onto the scene in Canuck colours at the start of the 2015-16 season and scored five goals in his first nine NHL games and it looked then like the team may have unearthed a gem in the late stages of the first round of the 2014 draft.

Life moves quickly at this level and after his red-hot start, McCann managed just four more goals in his one and only season in Vancouver. Dealt to Florida as the key part of a package to land Erik Gudbranson in the summer of 2016, McCann is now into his second season as a Panther and is still settling into life as an everyday NHL’er.

Still only 21, these days McCann finds himself centering Florida’s third line with veteran Jamie McGinn on one side and Russian rookie Maxim Mamin on the other. He’s not setting the world on fire, but he’s a regular in the Panther line-up and has produced five goals and 13 points in his 37 games so far this season.

Tonight, for the second time since the trade, he faces the team that dealt him away. McCann admits he’s looking forward to the game, but doesn’t dwell on the past or the reasons he was shipped away after just one season. And while there are still all sorts of familiar faces on the Canucks roster, McCann says he’s moved on from that brief chapter of his life and doesn’t keep tabs on his former team or keep in touch with the players.

“Not really to be honest with you, I’m just focused on being with the Florida Panthers right now,” he tells TSN1040.ca. “I’m obviously thankful for the Canucks and my start in the NHL. I don’t hold any grudges or anything like that against them, but I’m definitely looking forward to the game.”

At times during his short stay in Vancouver, there were whispers about McCann’s commitment to his craft and that perhaps he believed that simply making an NHL roster as a teenager meant the hard work was over. Obviously, that wasn’t the case then and isn’t so today.

That fact is not lost on McCann who, like most young players in the league, is figuring things out as he goes. And it looks like he’s grasping what Panthers first year head coach Bob Boughner expects from him. He’s averaging 13:08 per night and his holding his own in terms of puck possession (50.12% corsi for) and goals for percentage (53.9%).

“You have to work for it every day,” McCann says. “I know it’s not going to be given to me. I come to work every day knowing that I’m going to have to earn my spot in the line-up every game. Hopefully, I’m going to have a long career in the NHL and that has to be my mindset.”

Boughner says one of the biggest changes in McCann this season has been an improvement in his conditioning.

“He’s in better shape this year than he’s ever been,” says the coach. “And I think he understands that and doesn’t take it for granted as much. I think he appreciates being an NHL guy and how hard it is to stay here and that’s the key with Jared.”

McCann admits that after his first two seasons in the league he knew he needed to step-up his off-season workouts. Last summer, he joined a high-profile group of NHL players in the Toronto area to get a first-hand glimpse of what they do to prepare for training camp and beyond.

“I worked with (former Toronto Maple Leafs strength and conditioning coach) Matt Nichol at BioSteel and worked out with Tyler Seguin, Wayne Simmonds and Michael Del Zotto,” McCann says. “Del Zotto’s got one of the best work ethics I’ve ever seen. I’m already looking forward to next summer and getting better.”

The physical side of the game is one thing. McCann hopes he’s taken the necessary steps to improve in that area. The mental side of the game is something else, altogether. And he hopes he’s making strides in that regard, too. Where the game came easy to him as a high point producer in junior, McCann knows in the role that he’s currently being asked to play with the Panthers, it isn’t all about the bottom line.

Sure, he and the team would love to see an uptick in his scoring. But that will likely come in time. Right now, it’s about winning his share of the battles and doing what he can to spend as much time as possible in the offensive end of the ice.

“I feel like I have a lot of room to improve,” he says. “Coming from Junior and being used to putting up points, it’s definitely frustrating going through those dry spells, but I’ve come to understand that you can’t go out and try to score every shift. You’re going to be playing against top lines in the league and you have to focus on defense more and that’s what I’m working on right now.”

“Jared’s a work in progress and a young guy who’s still learning to be a good pro every day and every night,” Boughner explains. “Consistency in his game is what we concentrate with him. We’re asking a lot of him as a third line centre. He’s been used on the penalty kill, 4-on4 situations and he’s been spotted in on the power-play. I think he’s still learning how to get into the face-off circle and compete against some pretty good players on the draw. That’s one of the things we’re working on with him.”

Slowly but surely, it’s coming together for Jared McCann. It likely would have happened in Vancouver, too, but that’s merely a footnote now in the story he’s trying to author in South Florida.