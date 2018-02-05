Two days after a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay, Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green was still buzzing about the third period push from his team after it had fallen behind 3-0. Thomas Vanek and Brock Boeser scored the goals, but as he does so often Bo Horvat was the engine powering the Canucks quest for the equalizer. The 22-year-old played 7:36 of the final frame, had a couple of shots on goal and was on the ice for both Vancouver markers.

In the eyes of many, Horvat is now the leader of the hockey club. His value was crystal clear in his absence in December and January when an ankle injury kept him out of the line-up for 18 games and the team scraped together just four wins without him.

After practice Monday in Sunrise, Florida where the Canucks open a four-game road trip against the Panthers on Tuesday, Travis Green admitted he has toyed with the idea of bringing Horvat into his leadership group over the team’s final 30 games.

“I put a little bit of thought into putting an A on Bo’s jersey, but I’m not over-analyzing it,” Green says. “Bo Horvat is on a great path right now. He’s not a guy that needs an A on his jersey to act like he’s a leader. He’s been here a few years now and seen how Hank and Danny represent themselves, he’s seen different players come through and he doesn’t need an A on his jersey to feel like a leader.”

As an organization the Canucks talk often and openly about the future and the changes necessary to get the team back to respectability. Bo Horvat isn’t going to play any differently whether he has an A sewn to his uniform, but rather than clinging to the past, it’s probably time for the franchise to start moving forward and signaling change rather than paying lip service to it.

Henrik Sedin is the captain and that’s not going to change this season. Nor is the fact brother Daniel is his long-serving assistant. But the Canucks have rotated another A through a group of four players -- Alex Edler, Chris Tanev, Brandon Sutter and Michael Del Zotto – and there’s no reason Bo Horvat couldn’t be worked into that mix as a nod to the type of player expected to lead the Canucks out of the standings wilderness.

However, after admitting he toyed with the idea, Travis Green says he’s not likely to budge from the leadership group he created at the outset of the season. And shielding Horvat from unnecessary pressure is a big part of his reason why.

“I wanted Bo to come into this season and not worry about carrying this big contract over his head and having to do more than just play and become a great player for us,” the coach explains. “Do I foresee him being a future captain on our team whether it’s a C or an A? Yeah, I do. He’s not just a good player, but he’s teammate, he’s a good person, I think he cares about his teammates a lot and he loves to win. Those are all great qualities you want in a leader. But this is not a race. I’m not worried about racing to getting a letter on Bo’s jersey.”

That day will come, just not over the remaining two months of this season. Based on practice, Horvat looks like he will again skate with Brock Boeser and Sven Baertschi against the Panthers who’ve posted three straight victories.

The Canucks will need that line going – but will need more than just Horvat and Boeser to carry the offence. Travis Green likes what he’s seen from Horvat in the six games he’s played since returning from injury. He’s scored twice and set up two other goals while reaching 20 minutes of ice-time on two occasions and dipping below 18 minutes just once in that span.

“I know he’s developing into that leadership role that we want and I really believe with this group we need a lot of guys stepping up and being leaders,” Green says. “We need them to worry about how they’re playing as individuals and obviously some of the older guys to make sure the team is playing and moving in the right direction.”

Make no mistake, change is coming to the Vancouver Canucks leadership group. It just sounds like it won’t happen until next season.